Who is Lauren Conrad husband? How did Lauren meet William Tell?

Lauren Conrad is a well-known fashion designer, television personality, and author.

Lauren Conrad is well-recognized for her apearance in the “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” reality television series.

Lauren Conrad has made a decent career for herself in the fashion industry as well. Lauren got her own “The Hills” spin-off series. And acted in five seasons out of six seasons from 2006 to 2009.

During this time, Lauren Conrad attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Lauren Conrad also interned at Teen Vogue and Kelly Cutrone’s public relations firm People’s Revolution.

Subsequently, Lauren Conrad founded the “fashion lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown”, and “co-founded the Fair Trade online store The Little Market”.

Lauren Conrad published nine books including L.A. Candy and The Fame Game trilogy.

How old is Lauren Conrad?

Lauren Conrad’s age is 37 years. Lauren Conrad’s full name is Lauren katherine Conrad. Lauren Conrad’s date of birth is 1 February 1986. Lauren Conrad was born to Jim Conrad and Kathy Conrad in Laguna Beach, California, United States.

Lauren Conrad’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Lauren Conrad has two siblings- Breanna Conrad and Brandon Conrad. Lauren Conrad did er studies at Laguna Beach High School and Academy of Art University.

Who is Lauren Conrad husband?

Lauren Conrad is a married woman. Lauren Conrad husband is William Tell. He is former Something Corporate guitarist.

Lauren Conrad started dating William Tell in February 2012. After dating, the couple moved in together in Westwood, Los Angeles in September 2013.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell got engaged in September 2013. Lauren Conrad and William Tell got married on September 13, 2014, in California.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell have two sons – Liam James Tell, born on 5 July 2017, and Charlie Wolf Tell, born on 8 October 2019.

Lauren Conrad dated actor Kyle Howard before marrying William Tell. Lauren and actor Kyle Howard started dating in 2008.

After being in a relationship for three years, the couple called off their relationship in 2011.

Lauren Conrad Movies and Tv Show

Lauren Conrad made her television debut with the “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” series.

Lauren Conrad appeared in many television shows such as Family Guy, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, Privileged, Fashion Police, The Eric Andre Show, Epic Movie, America’s Next Top Model, and more.

