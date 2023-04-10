Who is Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s Husband ? know more about Husband Vugo Magudumana

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is the CEO and founder of Optimum Medical Solution. Nandipha Sekeleni Magudumana is the full name of Dr Nandipha, who is working as a surgeon from South Africa.

South African base doctor Dr Nandipha is now in the news after being seen with the rapist Thabo Bester. Earlier, the news was circulated that Thabo Bester had died in the prison, but now again, he is in the limelight again with Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Allegedly, Dr Magudumana, along with her children, was seen at Sandton shopping with Thabo Bester. South African Department of Correctional Services(DCS) confirmed the escape of Thabo Bester.

Earlier, Dr Nadipha Magudumana took the divorce his former husband Mkhuseli Oscar Magudumana. Now some people are saying that she allegedly married Thabo Bester in a private marriage ceremony.

Know more about Dr Nandipha Magudumana Huband Vugo Magudumana:

Earlier, Dr Nanipha Magudumana Tied the know with Vugo Magudumana. The couple was blessed with two daughters named Aziza and Ayana. Apart from her Doctor profession, Dr Nandipha were more interested in books, fashion, wildlife photography and spending time with her friends.

Now she was seen with another man who looks like Thabo Bester, so it is clear that things were not done well in her last marriage. According to some sources, Dr Nandipha’s sister fired the Vugo Magudumana when she found the affair with her husband.

Thebo Bester, also known as TK Nkwana or called a Facebook rapist, was a convicted felon and suspected murderer from South Africa. After two months, Bester was reported dead in the custody; he was spotted with Dr Nandipha in Sandton City.

Thebo Bester was seen with a child, and the picture is now viral. The photo of the child is looked like the daughter of Dr Nandipha, posted on her Instagram profile. The interesting thing is arrived here that she has remained in communication, being married to his husband, Vugo Magudumana, as claimed by Nandipha’s brother.

Apart from all of this, Nandipha is accused of using her business named as Optimum Medical Solutions, of transferring the money for Thebo Bester.

Thebo Bester: details about “Facebook rapist”

Thebo became popular notoriety for his illegal work; he tried on women on social media Theib gave them a luring offer of modelling. He made false promises to make her career in modelling.

After that, Bester’s lure tried to meet, and then he raped, robbed and stabbed them. After such cases, he was caught by the police and found guilty by the court in front of everyone who sentenced him to jail.

According to a report, the fire caught Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Center in May 2022, and according to the jail authority, he was killed in this accident. Dr Nandipha asked for the body from the mortuary and claimed herself as the Bester’s legal wife.

After all these suspected events, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s personal life is going under scrutiny; everyone wants to know more about her personal details.

According to the media reports, the “Facebook rapist”, aka Bester, allegedly died in the jail at Mangaung Correctional Center in May 2022 due to a fire breaking out.

Dr Nandipha: Personal Details

Born in 1989, Dr Nandipha, known as Nandipha Sekeleni Magudumana, is a Doctor and businesswoman. Dr Nandipha was born in the small village of Bizana in the Eastern Cape, but later she shifted to Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

From age of six, Dr Nandipha always wants to become a doctor. After completing her education, Dr Nandi established the Optimum Medical Aesthetic in Sandton, South Africa. This click is mainly focused on Aesthetics, cosmetics and skincare things. She also provides non-surgical like chemical peels, hairline restoration and botox treatments in her clinic.

Read Also: As the USA women defeat Ireland in a friendly, Mallory Swanson is hospitalized with a knee injury