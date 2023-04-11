Is Selita Ebanks Married? Who is Selita Ebanks husband?

Selita Ebanks is a Caymanian professional model as well as an actress.

Selita Ebanks is well-known for her worked for high fashion brands “Neiman Marcus” and “Ralph Lauren”.

Selita Eubank has appeared in several magazines such as Glamour, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and Vogue.

From 2005 to 2010, Selita Eubanks was noted as one of the brand’s “Angels” for her work with “Victoria’s Secret”.

In 2007, Selita Ebanks made her television debut with the “How I Met Your Mother” show.

Selita Ebanks also appeared in many television series and shows such as Hip Hop Squares, The Apprentice (U.S. season 9), The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars (season 3), Real Husbands of Hollywood, Uncorked, Runaway (2010 film), and more.

How old is Selita Ebanks?

Selita Ebanks’s age is 40 years. Selita Ebanks’s birth date is 17 February and her birth year is 1983. Selita Ebanks was to Anita Ebanks in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Selita Ebanks’s father is Jamaican and Selita Ebanks’s mother is Caymanian. Selita Ebanks’s height is 1.76 m.

Selita Ebanks did her studies at Curtis High School, Columbia University and New York University.

Is Selita Ebanks Married?

Selita Ebanks’s marital status is unmarried. Selita Ebanks is not married yet. Selita dated many celebrities and also kept relationship but did not marry anyone. Selita Ebanks is looking for her permanent life partner, when her search is over, she will get married.

Who is Selita Ebanks Husband?

Selita Ebanks is not married but few years back Selita Ebanks got engaged. Selita Eubanks got engaged to Nick Cannon in 2007. But broke off the engagement only after five months. And after that dated many boys.

Selita Ebanks Dating History

Selita Eubanks has dated and been in relationship with many celebrities till date.

Selita Eubanks first dated Nick Cannon in 2007 and got engaged but ended the relationship after a few months.

Thereafter, Selita Ebanks dated Osi Ummenyiora, from 2007 to 2008.

Selita Ebanks dated Maxwell from 2009 to 2010, Ye briefly in 2010, Mehcad Brooks from 2010 to 2011, Terrence Jenkins for two years from 2011 to 2013, and Ryan Press in 2016.

