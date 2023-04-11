Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel Got Killed in Western Wisconsin

Two Wisconsin police officers reportedly shot and killed Saturday afternoon while conducting a traffic check northwest of Cameron. The Families of the Assassinated Chetek and Cameron Police Officers Remember Them as Heroes.

Identification of Relatives:

According to family members Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, two police officers from the Wisconsin cities of Cameron and Chetek were shot and murdered while making a traffic stop.

Both police officers got praised for their bravery. They also are praised for being kind and caring police officers who provide excellent service to the community. In all cases, videos of the cops interacting with members of the public and children have emerged. On April 8, 2023, they died in the line of duty. The suspect passed away as well, claims the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Who Exactly is Emily Breidenbach?

According to her LinkedIn page, Breidenbach worked as a Chetek officer for four years and also as a Stoughton police. She had several jobs in asset protection for Cabela’s, Kohl’s, and Macy’s shops in Green Bay and Madison.

She attended Northcentral Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. WEAU-TV presented Breidenbach with a Sunshine Award in 2019. Her father was a police chief in the Wisconsin town of Pardeeville, so she followed in his footsteps.

The Friendship between Tessa Anderson and Emily Breidenbach:

“I am certain that Chetek Police Department Officer Emily Breidenbach deserves a Sunshine Award.” She has been a charming individual. Tessa Anderson told WEAU, “Emily always wants to stop and chat with you, or if she is sitting, watching the traffic, she wants to take time out and talk, and I think that is amazing of her.

“Emily always makes me feel better when I am having a terrible day with her smile or happy, positive attitude.” She is always there to answer any queries I may have. Tessa wants to thank Emily for our friendship, help, and discussions. She would be the one I would feel most comfortable talking to if Tessa ever needed help.

Praise for Breidenbach Flooded in:

There are several photos of Breidenbach engaging in charitable events and reading to youngsters on the Chetek Police Department’s Facebook page. She attended a Female Enforcers training session in Green Bay in 2020.

Hunter Scheel: Who is He?

Numerous family members and associates have recognised Hunter Scheel as the officer slain on the job in Cameron, Wisconsin, on April 8, 2023. Friends and relatives paid homage to Scheel on Facebook.

Hunter Scheel Received Several Tributes:

Camryn Gosdeck posted the touching tribute on Facebook: I must tell you with a heavy heart that my love, soulmate, and best friend made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out the task he was created for helping others. Hunter Timothy Scheel meant so much to many people and made everyone he met laugh and smile. Hunter was a living gift who cared about the people he loved.

He was not only a Cameron Police Department officer but also served in the Army National Guard and chose to serve in Afghanistan. He knew me better than I knew myself and always knew how to cheer me up when I was unhappy or depressed.

What Occurred in the Wisconsin Shooting?

A motorist was stopped by a police officer from the Chetek Police Department at about 3:38 p.m., according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The cops and the motorist exchanged bullets at some point, according to the press release. Both Cameron and Chetek cops were confirmed deceased on the scene. After being transferred to the hospital, the driver passed away.

The identities of the cops and the shooter are yet to be made public, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain to be examined.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the inquiry, and when it is completed, it will submit a report to the Barron County district attorney.

