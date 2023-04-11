Does Neil Patrick Harris have a husband? Who is biological father of Neil Patrick Harris twins?

Neil Patrick Harris is a popular American actor, writer, singer, television, and producer.

Neil Patrick Harris won many awards for his performances like five Primetime Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Tony Award, and a Grammy Award.

Neil Patrick Harris is well-recoginzed for her role as Barney Stinson in the “How I Met Your Mother” television series.

Neil Patrick Harris will be seen in the “Doctor Who” upcoming television series.

In 2023, Neil Patrick Harris appears in the “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” theatre play and “How I Met Your Father” television series.

In 1988, Neil Patrick Harris made his acting debut with the “Clara’s Heart” film and “Too Good to Be True” television series.

In 2022, Neil Patrick Harris appeared in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” film.

Neil Patrick Harris also appeared in the Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, Neil’s Puppet Dreams, and Prop 8: The Musical.

When was Neil Patrick Harris born?

Neil Patrick Harris’s age is 49 years. Neil Patrick Harris’s birth date is 15 June and his birth year is 1973. Neil Patrick Harris was born to Ron Harris and Sheila Harris in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States.

Neil Patrick Harris has a sibling whose name is Brian Harris. Neil Patrick Harris did his studies at La Cueva High School. Neil Patrick Harris’s nationality is American.

Who is Neil Patrick Harris Husband?

Neil Patrick Harris is a married man. Neil Patrick Harris husband is David Burtka.

Neil Patrick Harris came out publicly as gay in November 2006. Neil Patrick Harris said- “I am happy to dispel any rumors or misconceptions and am quite proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love.”

In September 2007, Neil Patrick Harris confirmed his relationship with David Burtka.

Neil Patrick Harris told that his relationship with David Burtka started in 2004.

On 12 October 2010, the couple welcomed a daughter and a son. On 8 September 2014, Neil Patrick Harris announced that the pair had married in Italy. The couple is still together.

Who is biological father of Neil Patrick Harris twins?

On 14 August 2010 Neil Patrick Harris announced that Karna and her husband are expecting their twins. Childrens names are Harper Grace Burtka-Harris and Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris.

