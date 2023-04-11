Cup series driver Cody Ware gets suspended from NASCAR after being charged with felony and assault.

Following Cody Ware arrest on assault-related charges on Monday, NASCAR placed him under an indefinite suspension from the Cup series.

Who is Cody Ware?

Cody Ware is a professional race car driver and the son of Rick Ware, a NASCAR driver and the owner of Rick Ware Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series team.

Since 2017, he has participated in the Cup Series. Also, he has raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series East while operating Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro.

Ware began his career in go-karts at age five and competed in the ARCA Menards Series East and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2016. He made his Xfinity debut in 2018 and finished in the top ten for the first time in his career in 2019.

Ware’s racing career spans various disciplines, including stock car, sports car, and open-wheel racing. His best result in the series was 6th place at Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

In 2019-20, he won the Asians Le Mans Series championship with Rick Ware Racing.

What were the charges against him?

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office released their Jail records on Monday, which showed the 27-year-old driver to be booked on charges of assaulting a woman, including inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation.

He was listed as having posted a $3000 bond. According to reports by the Associated Press, the incident occurred shortly before midnight on April 3. There were no weapons involved.

The incident was reported at 10:39 PM on Monday at a residence in Mooresville, but the records show that Cody was not booked into jail until a week later, on April 10. Later that day, he was released from jail.

The incident is still being investigated, and Cody Ware cooperates fully with the authorities.

NASCAR suspends Cup series driver Cody Ware

His team stated on Monday that Ware had told them that he was stepping away from the competition to focus on a personal matter and his No. 51 Ford would be driven around the dirt track by Matt Crafton.

The Rick Ware Racing confirmed that they knew of the incident regarding Cody Ware’s indefinite suspension. They stated that they know NASCAR’s position and respect their choice.

Due to certain personal issues, he initially skipped the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol. He was replaced by Matt Crafton, who finished 34th due to some engine problems.

