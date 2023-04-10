Who has Kourtney Kardashian been married to? Who are Kourtney Kardashian’s ex husband?

Kourtney Kardashian is well-recognized American Media personality as well as a socialite.

In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian along with her family started the reality television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

The show’s success led to the creation of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami as well as Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

Kourtney Kardashian is involved in the retail and fashion industries along with her sisters, Khloe and Kim.

They launched several fragrances, clothing collections. In addition, in 2010, the book Kardashian Secrets was released.

Kourtney Kardashian launched her website called Posh in early 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian’s siblings are active and popular on social media, and have endorsed waist-slimming pants, Coca-Cola, beauty products, and prescription drug products, earning them $75,000 and $300,000 per post from Facebook and Instagram as of 2016.

What nationality is the Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian’s full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian’s age is 43 years. Kourtney Kardashian’s date of birth is 18 April 1979. Kourtney Kardashian was born to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kourtney Kardashian’s height is 5 feet 1 inch. Kourtney Kardashian has three siblings- Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian also has five half-siblings- Burton “Burt”, Brandon, and Brody, Casey, Kendall and Kylie.

Kourtney Kardashian did her studies at Marymount High School, Southern Methodist University, and University of Arizona. Kourtney Kardashian’s nationality is American.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian Husband?

Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman. Kourtney Kardashian husband is Travis Barker. He is a popular musician.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed in January 2021 that she is in a relationship with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021. Before the engagement, Travis Barker proposed to Courtney at an oceanfront hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an unofficial wedding on 3 April 2022, in Las Vegas.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially married on May 15, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California.

Who was Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend?

Kourtney Kardashian was in a romantic and long time relationship before marriage.

Kourtney Kardashian was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick from 2006 to 2015.

Kourtney Kardashian and popular media personality Scott Disick met at a house party held by their mutual friend Joe Francis in Mexico.

Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Scott Disick have three children – Mason Dash Disick, Reanne Ashton Disick (born December 14, 2014), and Penelope Scott Disick (born July 8, 2012).

Following her split from Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian had an on-again relationship with model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2020.

Read Also:- Who is Tahj Brewton? Two teens have been arrested in the murders of three teenagers in Marion County.