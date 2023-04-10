Is Cameron Monaghan Married? Is Cameron Monaghan still with Peyton?

Cameron Monaghan is a popular American actor as well as a model.

Cameron Monaghan is well-recognized gor his role as Ian Gallagher in the “Shameless” series and as Jerome Valeska / Jeremiah Valeska in the “Gotham” series.

In 2002, Cameron Monaghan made his film debut with “The Wishing Stone” film.

In 2003, Cameron Monaghan made his television debut with “The Music Man” Television film.

Cameron Monaghan is famous for his work and role in the Malcolm in the Middle, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Mercy Street, and Safe Harbor television series.

In 2022, Cameron Monaghan appeared in the “My Love Affair with Marriage” and “Shattered” films.

In 2011, Cameron Monaghan also made his web series debut with the “Corey & Lucas for the Win!” series.

How old is Cameron Monaghan?

Cameron Monaghan’s full name is Cameron Riley Monaghan. Cameron Monaghan age is between 29 to 30 years. Cameron Monaghan’s date of birth is 1993/1994.

Cameron Monaghan was born to a single mother Diane Monaghan in Santa Monica, California, United States.

Cameron Monaghan’s height is 1.82 m. Cameron Monaghan’s nationality is American. Cameron Monaghan did his studies at Addison Mizner Elementary School.

Is Cameron Monaghan Married?

No, Cameron Monaghan is unmarried. Cameron Monaghan is not married yet. Cameron Monaghan has had many relationships.

Cameron Monaghan was in relationships with different girlfriends at different times. Cameron Monaghan is looking for his love and will soon make her his life partner.

Cameron Monaghan Dating History

Cameron Monaghan has dated and had relationships with many celebrities.

Currently, Cameron Monaghan is in a relationship. Cameron Monaghan’s girlfriend is model Lauren Searle.

Cameron Monaghan and model Lauren Searle start their relationship in 2023.

Cameron Monaghan dated Peyton List in 2017 and had a relationship for two years. The couple ended their relationship in 2019 and separated.

Cameron Monaghan first dated Sadie Newman in 2015. Cameron Monaghan then dated Ruby Modine from 2016 to 2017.

Does Cameron Monaghan have a baby?

Cameron Monaghan has never married. Cameron Monaghan has been in a few relationships but Cameron Monaghan does not have any children.

Read Also:- Who is Mitchell Wilson? Police continue to look for Mitchell Wilson in Connection with Brisbane Guns.