Cole Pensick, a former lineman for Nebraska, dies in a car crash

The Nebraska football community is mourning the loss of their late offensive lineman, Cole Pensick, who passed away recently.

Who was Cole Pensick?

Cole Pensick was an important member of the Nebraska offensive line in 2013, where he helped the team win with a score of 9-4 in their favour. Regarding running offence, the Huskers concluded the 2013 year ranking 19th nationally.

He graduated from Lincoln Northeast, where he showed great versatility in his career on the field, to play both center and guard. He played all 13 games in 2013, where he started 12.

His outstanding play as a senior was honoured and appreciated by many of his teammates and his coach. He also played as one of the 19 Nebraska seniors in the 2014 Gator Bowl against Georgia as a graduate.

How did the car crash happen?

Cole Pensick was involved in a car accident on Saturday, 10 April, 2023, in the morning, according to the police officers at Polk County sheriff’s office. The accident occurred at 6:45 AM, near the 141st and Q streets.

He died due to injuries he got from the accident, because of which he died on the scene. He died at the age of 32.

According to reports, he was travelling westbound on a pickup truck when the breaks failed, and it failed to stop at the stop sign, going off the road and crashing with the trees.

It was discovered that he wasn’t using a seatbelt.

He was the last Lincoln Northeast player to get the Husker roster.

This accident was followed after a car crash that took the life of a former Nebraska offensive lineman, Mark Pelini, a 2014 NU Graduate. The accident took place six months ago.

Paying tributes to Cole Pensick

His family and friends, who adored him greatly, were shocked by the sudden news of his death.

Off the field, Cole Pensick was an incredibly kind and generous person. He always had a smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

All those who know and love Cole will miss him deeply. We will always remember his infectious smile, passion for life, and unwavering love for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his amazing football skills on the field and his fantastic personality.