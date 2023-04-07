Is Vivian Trimble dies of Cancer? Cause Of Death Explained

Vivian Trimble Luscious Jackson dies at the age of 59. Vivian Trimble, best known for her 1990s work with Luscious Jackson, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

Her age was 59. Trimble released collaboration albums as the Kostars in 1995 with Luscious Jackson singer-bassist Jill Cunniff and Dusty Trails in 2001 with Breeders bassist Josephine Wiggs, who sang with Emmylou Harris.

Who was Vivian Trimble?

Luscious Jackson was formed in 1991 by Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser, and Trimble. The band’s first two albums, Natural Ingredients (1994) and Fever In Fever Out (1996) featured Trimble. Neither album was released by the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label. Trimble left before 1999’s Electric Honey was released and was not part of the group’s 2011 reunion. On Tuesday (April 4), Luscious Jackson keyboardist and vocalist Vivian Trimble passed away.

A statement from her bandmates confirmed she died due to complications related to her cancer treatment. Her age was 59. Viv passed away on Tuesday, and we are heartbroken to announce her passing. “We didn’t expect this.”. As a family, we are beyond devastated to lose our graceful sister.

Is Vivian Trimble dies of cancer?

Vivian Trimble Career

Vivian Elizabeth Trimble is best known as the keyboardist for the group Luscious Jackson. A 1996 album was published by the band Kostars, which she formed with bandmate Jill Cunniff. A duo album was recorded in 2000 by Trimble and Josephine Wiggs, who quit Luscious Jackson in April 1998. Trimble, Cunniff, and Glaser formed the group in 1991.

Kate Schellenbach joined them shortly after they were founded. Grand Royal released Trimble’s albums Natural Ingredients in 1994 and Fever In Fever Out in 1996.

In 1999, Trimble left Luscious Jackson before the release of Electric Honey. Also, in 2000, she released a self-titled album with Josephine Wiggs of the Breeders. She leaves two children, Nathaniel and Rebecca, and her husband, David.