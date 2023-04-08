Who was Keano Byrne? Authorities Discover the Body of Missing Keano Byrne in a River.

After the missing person was discovered, a police cordon was set up this afternoon near a river in Stockport. Divers and search teams were also dispatched to the area.

Who was Keano Byrne?

After Keano Byrne, 26, whose body was discovered today and who was reported missing last month, the GMP opened a murder investigation. Two men, ages 30 and 26, detained as part of the investigation have been released while additional evidence is collected.

What Happened to Keano Byrne?

On March 26, Keano was last seen leaving a road in Brinnington and moving toward Reddish Vale with another man. Since then, he has not been located. According to a GMP spokesman, a body was discovered in the water at around 12:10 pm today. Specialized teams of GMP officers had searched the area in and around Reddish Vale Country Park since Keano was reported missing. “Shortly after Keano was reported missing, inquiries revealed that he might have suffered harm, and officers identified several lines of inquiry that led to two arrests. Two men, ages 30 and 26, detained as part of the investigation have been released while additional evidence is collected”.

This is a difficult time for Keano’s family, and they are receiving support from specialized officers in addition to being informed of the progress of the investigation, according to Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of the GMP’s Major Incident Team. Since he was reported missing, specialized GMP teams have been looking for Keano and attempting to determine what happened to him. Even though the investigation is still in its early stages, we are committed to learning what happened to Keano so that his family can receive the justice they are due.

The investigation is on:

Despite the lack of formal identification, police treat his disappearance as a murder investigation in light of information gleaned from the search for him. We request that anyone in the Reddish Vale area on Sunday, March 26, between 3:30 and 6:30 am or who may have seen Keano after that time get in touch with the police. “Regardless of how minor the information may seem, it could aid in reconstructing what happened. To understand the full circumstances and what happened to Keano, we are looking for any CCTV, dashcam, image, or account of suspicious behaviour around that date. Call the GMP Major Incident team at 0161 856 6377 to share information, or use our LiveChat feature on our website, www.gmp.com. Log 762-270323, according to police. Uk”. A portion of the woodland near the River Tame at the Reddish Vale Country Park base has been cordoned off. Officers from the Tactical Aid Unit, divers, and specialized search teams have been spotted on the scene.

