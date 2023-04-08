Who is Amanda Seyfried Husband? Amanda Seyfried Still with her Husband?

Amanda Seyfried is a professional American Actress. Amanda Seyfried is well-recognized for her role as Sarah Henrickson in the “Big Love” television series.

In 2023, Amanda Seyfried appears in “The Crowded Room” television series.

In 2022, Amanda Seyfried acted Lead Role Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” series.

How tall is Amanda Seyfried?

Amanda Seyfried’s birth name is Amanda Michelle Seyfried. Amanda Seyfried’s birth date is 3 December 1985. Amanda Seyfried’s is 37 years.

Amanda Seyfried was born to Ann Seyfried and Jack Seyfried in Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States.

Amanda Seyfried’s height is 1.59 m. Amanda Seyfried did her studies at William Allen High School and Fordham University. Amanda Seyfried’s nationality is American.

Who is Amanda Seyfried Husband?

Amanda Seyfried is a married woman. Amanda Seyfried wife is Thomas Sadoski. He is also a famous actor.

Amanda Seyfried started a relationship with Thomas Sadosky in early 2016.

Amanda and Thomas worked together in the film “The Last Word”. Amanda and Thomas got engaged on 12 September 2016.

The couple got married in March 2017. Amanda and Thomas have two children – Nina Sadowski Seyfried.

Previously, Amanda Seyfried dated actor Dominic Cooper from 2008 to 2009. Thereafter, Amanda Seyfried dated Desmond Harrington from July 2012 to April 2013. Amanda Seyfried dated actor Justin Long from 2013 to 2015.

Amanda Seyfried Movies and TV Shows Career

In 2004, Amanda Seyfried made her film debut with the “Mean Girls” film.

In 1999, Amanda Seyfried made her television debut with the “As the World Turns” series.

Amanda Seyfried is also famous for her work and role in Veronica Mars, Twin Peaks, Wildfire, All My Children, and more.

Amanda Seyfried appeared in many tv shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, American Dad!, Family Guy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Justice, All My Children, and more.

Amanda Seyfried acted in many movies, including Nine Lives, Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves, Boogie Woogie, Letters to Juliet, Les Misérables, A Million Ways to Die in the West, A Bag of Hammers, Fathers and Daughters, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Things Heard & Seen, and more.

