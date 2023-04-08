How many times has Wilmer Valderrama been married? Does Wilmer Valderrama have kids?

Wilmer Valderrama is a popular American actor, tlevvision personality, and producer.

Wilmer Valderrama is well-recognized as Fez in the That ’70s Show (1998–2006) series.

From 2016 to the present, Wilmer Valderrama is works as Nicholas “Nick” Torres in the “NCIS” series.

Wilmer Valderrama will be seen in the “Murder Mystery 2” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” upcoming films.

In 2023, Wilmer Valderrama works in the “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “That ’90s Show” television shows.

How tall is Wilmer Valderrama?

Wilmer Valderrama’s age is 43 years. Wilmer Valderrama’s full name is Wilmer Eduardo Valderrama. Wilmer Valderrama’s birth date is 30 January and birth year is 1980. Wilmer Valderrama was born to Sobeida Valderrama and Balbino A. Valderrama in Miami, Florida, United States.

Wilmer Valderrama’s height is 1.72 m. Wilmer Valderrama has three siblings- Christian Valderrama, Stephanie Valderrama, and Marilyn Valderrama. Wilmer Valderrama’s mother is Colombian and Wilmer Valderrama’s father is Venezuelan.

Who is Wilmer Valderrama Wife?

Wilmer Valderrama’s marital status is engaged. Wilmer Valderrama is wife/fiancée Amanda Pacheco.

Wilmer Valderrama is not married yet. In January 2020, Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to Amanda Pacheco. Amanda Pacheco is 11 years younger than Wilmer.

In December 2020, Wilmer and Amanda announced that they were expecting their first child. Amanda Pacheco gave birth to daughters on 15 February 2021.

Wilmer Valderrama Relationships

Wilmer Valderrama first met actress Mandy Moore when Mandy Moore was 15 years old.

When Wilmer started dating Mandy Moore, Mandy Moore was 16 or 17 years old. Mandy Moore was four years younger than Wilmer.

In 2004, Wilmer Valderrama began courting Lindsay Lohan, when Lindsay Lohan was 18 and Wilmer was 24.

From 2010 to 2016, Wilmer Valderrama was in a side-by-side relationship with Demi Lovato. When the two met, Demi was 17 years old and Wilmer was 29 years old. After some time both of them separated.

Wilmer Valderrama Movies and TV Shows

In 1998, Wilmer Valderrama made his acting debut with the “Four Corners” television series.

In 2001, Wilmer Valderrama made his film debut with the “Summer Catch” film.

Wilmer Valderrama is famous for his work and role in the Yo Momma, Awake, Handy Manny, Royal Pains, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Minority Report, and more.

Wilmer Valderrama is also appeared in many music videos such as “Imagínate”, “L.A. Love (La La)”, “Felices los 4”, “Really Don’t Care”, “Holy”, and more.

Wilmer Valderrama acted in many movies, including Party Monster, The Darwin Awards, Unaccompanied Minors, Columbus Day, The Girl Is in Trouble, The Adderall Diaries, Charming, Encanto, and more.

