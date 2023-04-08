Is Judy Love Married? Who is Judy Love’s partner?

Judy Love is a famous British presenter as well as a stand-up comedian.

Judy Love started her comedy career in 2011. Judy Love appeared as a panelist on the ITV talk show “Loose Women”.

Judy Love competed in the nineteenth series of the BBC competition series MasterChef and Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in 10th place. After this, Judy also competed in the thirteenth series of Taskmaster.

In 2015, Judy Love made her television debut on the show “Pranksterz”.

From 2021 to the present, Judy Love appears on the show “This Is My House”.

In 2023, Judy Love appeared as a contestant on the show “The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off”.

From 2020 to the present, Judy Love appears in the “Loose Women” and “Jon Richardson’s Channel Hopping” series.

Judy Love also appeared in many tv shows such as King Gary, Don’t Hate the Playaz, Celebrity MasterChef, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sorry, I Didn’t Know, Celebrity Gogglebox, Blankety Blank, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Wheel, and more.

What age is Judy Love?

Judy Love’s birth date is 4 June and her birth year is 1980. Judy Love’s age is 42 years as of 2022. Judy Love was born to her parents in Hackney, London, United Kingdom.

Judy Love’s parents are Jamaican. Judy Love has four siblings. Judy Love did her studies at Tavistock Institute and Identity School of Acting. Judy Love’s nationality is British.

Who is Judy Love Husband?

Judy Love’s marital status is unmarried. Judy Love did not marry. Judy Love is currently single. Judy Love is not dating anyone or in any relationship right now.

Judy Love was in a relationship a few years ago. Judy Love also has children with her partner. But Judy Love has to keep the identity of her partner a secret.

Judy Love never shared her partner’s name or other information.

How old are Judy Love’s kids?

Judy Love has two children from a previous relationship. Judy Love gave birth to her first daughter with her secret ex-partner, who is 17 years old and Judy Love gave birth to a son with her ex-partner, who is 13 years old. Judy Love tells her kids to stay connected to their father.

