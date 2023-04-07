Who is Samara Weaving married to? Does Samara Weaving have a daughter?

Samara Weaving is a professional Australian actress as well as a model.

Samara Weaving is well-recognized for her role as Indi Walker in the “Home and Away” (2009–2013) series. For her role, in this series, Samara Weaving was nominated for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) for Best Female Performance.

In 2023, Samara Weaving appears in the “Scream VI” film. In 2022, Samara Weaving appeared in the Chevalier, The Valet, and Babylon films.

How old is Samara Weaving?

Samara Weaving’s age is 31 years. Samara Weaving was born to Simon Weaving and Helena Bezzina in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Samara Weaving’s birth date is 23 February and her birth year is 1992.

Samara Weaving’s mother is Maltese and Samara Weaving’s father is English. Samara Weaving has a sister whose name is Morgan Weaving. She is also an actress.

Samara Weaving’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Samara Weaving did her studies at Canberra Girls Grammar School. Samara Weaving’s nationality is Australian.

Who is Samara Weaving Husband?

Samara Weaving is a married woman. Samara Weaving husband is Jimmy Warden. He is a writer.

Samara Weaving and Jimmy Warden met on the set of “The Babysitter”, after which the two began a relationship.

Samara Weaving and Jimmy Warden got engaged on 10 March 2019. In the same year, the couple got married.

Samara Weaving has not shared any information about her kids yet. Samara Weaving is happy with her husband and enjoying their married life.

Samara Weaving’s Movies Career

In 2009, Samara Weaving made her acting debut with the “Sprung” Short film.

In 2008, Samara Weaving made her television debut with the “Out of the Blue” series.

Samara Weaving is famous for her role in the Hollywood, SMILF, Squirrel Boys, and Picnic at Hanging Rock series.

In 2017, Samara Weaving appeared in the “Attention” Music video.

Samara Weaving acted in many movies such as Mystery Road, Monster Trucks, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Guns Akimbo, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Snake Eyes, Last Moment of Clarity, Monster Trucks, Growing Young, and more.

Read Also:- Who is Viola Davis husband now? Is Viola Davis and her husband still together?