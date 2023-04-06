Who is Viola Davis husband now? Is Viola Davis and her husband still together?

Viola Davis is a professional American actress as well as a producer.

Viola Davis ko unki performances ke liye a Tony (EGOT) and an Emmy, an Oscar, and a Grammy.

Viola Davis ko Time ne 2012 and 2017 mein one of the “100 most influential people in the world” namit kiya.

Viola Davis is well-recognized for her role in the “Doubt” series.

Viola Davis will be seen in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” upcoming and “Creature Commandos” and “Waller” upcomingtelevision series.

In 1996, Viola Davis made her acting debut with “The Substance of Fire” film and “NYPD Blue” television series.

From 2003 to 2008, Viola Davis is famous for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and From 2014 to 2020, “How to Get Away with Murder” series.

In 2022, Viola Davis is appeared in the “Black Adam”, “The Woman King”, “The First Lady”, and “Peacemaker” series.

Viola Davis is also appeared in many Camp Logan, American Koko, The Last Defense, Emerging Artist Series, Two Sides, The Night Shift, and more.

How old is Viola Davis?

Viola Davis’s birth date is 11 August and her birth year is 1965. Viola Davis’s age is 57 years. Viola Davis was born to Mae Alice Davis (née Logan) and Dan Davis in Saint Matthews, South Carolina, United States.

Viola Davis’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Viola Davis has five siblings. Viola Davis’s mother was a factory worker, maid, and homemaker. Viola Davis’s father was a horse trainer.

Viola Davis did her studies at Central Falls High School, Rhode Island College, the National Student Exchange, and the Juilliard School.

Who is Viola Davis husband now?

Viola Davis is a married woman. Viola Davis husband is Julius Tennon. Julius is also an actor.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon married in June 2003. Viola and Julius are still together.

In 2011, Viola Davis and her husband Julius adopted an infant daughter, named Genesis Tennon.

Actress Viola Davis is also stepmother to Julius Tennon’s two children from previous relationships.

Is Viola Davis a Millionaire?

Viola Davis’s net worth is around $25 million. Viola Davis fans are curious to know about her income and many ask questions like- What is Viola Davis Net Worth and Salary?, Is Viola Davis a Millionaire?

Viola Davis is an actress by profession. He is also a producer. Viola Davis has acted in many movies and TV shows as well as in theater plays. Viola Davis is living her life in luxury.

