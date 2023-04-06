Is Lewis Capaldi in a relationship? See Lewis Capaldi dating History

Lewis Capaldi is a popular Scottish singer, musician, and musician.

Lewis Capaldi was nominated for a “Critics’ Choice Award” at the 2019 Brit Awards.

In March 2019, Lewis Capaldi’s single “Someone You Loved” reached the top of the UK Singles Chart.

Lewis’s song was nominated for “Song of the Year” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Along with this, Lewis Capaldi has won the “2020 Brit Award for Song of the Year” and the “2020 Brit Award for Best New Artist”.

17 May 2019, Lewis Capaldi released his debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”.

In 2017, Lewis Capaldi released his debut single, “Bruise”.

On May 19, 2023, Lewis will release Capaldi’s “Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Saint” album.

Lewis Capaldi released some Extended plays- Breach, Spotify Singles, To Tell the Truth I Can’t Believe We Got This Far, Bloom, Deezer Sessions, and Up Next Live From Apple

Champs-Élysées.

In 2023, Lewis Capaldi release “How I’m Feeling Now” single. Lewis Capaldi also released many songs such as “Forget Me”, “Hold Me While You Wait”, “Pointless”, “Before You Go”, “Grace”, “Rush”, “Lost on You”, and more.

How old is Lewis Capaldi?

Lewis Capaldi’s full name is Lewis Marc Capaldi. Lewis Capaldi’s birth date is 7 October and his birth year is 1996. Lewis Capaldi’s age is 26 years.

Lewis Capaldi was born to his parents in Glasgow, Scotland. Lewis Capaldi is of Irish, Scottish, and Italian ancestry. Lewis Capaldi has three siblings.

Lewis Capaldi did his studies at New College Lanarkshire, Motherwell. Lewis Capaldi’s nationality is Scottish.

Who is Lewis Capaldi Girlfriend?

Lewis Capaldi is a married man. Yes, currently Lewis Capaldi is in a relationship.

Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend is Ellie MacDowall. Lewis and Ellie have been dating each other for only a few days.

Lewis never shared information about whether Lewis Capaldi had a relationship with anyone before.

Who is Ellie MacDowall?

Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend Ellie MacDowall is a Edinburgh actress as well as model. Ellie MacDowall is 23 years old.

Ellie MacDowall is also a good dancer. In 2020, Ellie is graduated from Edinburgh’s MGA Academy of performing arts.

Read Also:- What is the Reason for Sergio Gori death? The Italian Football Player Died At 77