What is the Reason for Sergio Gori death? The Italian Football Player Died At 77

The 77-year-old footballer Sergio Gori, who played for Juventus and Inter Milan, died unexpectedly. The former Italy international had a successful career in Serie A with some of the league’s top teams and was well-liked at home. Here is a detailed look at Sergio Gori’s cause of death and how the Italian football player died.

What is the Reason for Sergio Gori death?

On April 5, 2023, footballer Sergio Gori, formerly of Juventus and Inter Milan, passed away. He was 77. "Today we mourn one of our Heroes, capable of making our Earth great," reads a Facebook post from the official Cagliari Calcio page about the passing of Sergio Gori. Thank you, Bobo, and goodbye". The cause of death for Sergio Gori has not yet been made public.

Who was Sergio Gori?

Sergio “Bobo” Gori played both striker and midfield for the Italian national team. Gori, a native of Milan, made his Internazionale debut at a young age and amassed ten caps from 1964 to 1966 when the Grande Inter team of the 1960s was in action. To gain experience for two seasons in 1966, he was traded to Lanerossi Vicenza in exchange for Luis Vinicio, the current Serie A leading scorer. He spent a season playing for Inter in 1968 after becoming well-known with Vicenza. He was traded for Roberto Boninsegna and Angelo Domenghini and then delivered to Cagliari Calcio. With Inter, he won the Serie A titles in 1964–1965 and 1965–1966, the European Cup in 1964–1965 and the Intercontinental Cup in 1965. In the quarterfinal matchup against the tournament’s hosts, Mexico, Gori took Domenghini’s place and debuted for Italy in the 1970 FIFA World Cup. In the end, Italy emerged victorious. He played twice more for the Italian national team after the 1970 World Cup.

Sergio Gori Obituary:

