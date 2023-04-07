Who is Lilly Allen husband? How long have David Harbour and Lily Allen been together?

Lily Allen is a professional British singer, songwriter, and actress.

Lilly Allen is well-recognized as the daughter of film producer Alison Owen and actor Keith Allen.

Lilly Allen released her first mainstream single, “Smile”. Lilly Allen’s debut record “Alright, Still”.

In 2009, Lilly Allen released her second studio album- “It’s Not Me, It’s You”.

In 1988, Lilly Allen made her acting debut with “The Comic Strip Presents…” series.

In 2023, Lilly Allen appears in the “Dreamland” series.

In 2008, Lilly Allen host the talk show “Lily Allen and Friends”.

How old is Lilly Allen?

Lilly Allen’s age is 37 years. Lilly Allen’s full name is Lilly Rose Beatrice Allen. Lilly Allen’s birth date is 2 may 1985. Lilly Allen was born to Keith Allen and Alison Owen in Hammersmith, London, England.

Lilly Allen has three siblings- Alfie Allen, Gala Talbott, and Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen. Lilly Allen did her studies at King Charles III’s junior alma mater, the Independent Hill House School, Millfield, and then Bedales School. Lilly Allen graduated from University of Victoria.

Who is Lilly Allen husband?

Lilly Allen has been married twice. Currently Lilly Allen’s husband is David Harbour. David is also an actor.

Lilly Allen and David Harbor started their relationship in 2019. On 7 September 2020, Lilly and David got married in Las Vegas.

Currently, Lilly and David live in Brooklyn and enjoy their married life.

Lilly Allen ex-husband

Lilly Allen first married Sam Cooper on 11 June 2011 at St James’s Church in Cranham, Gloucestershire, England.

Lilly and Sam started their relationship in July 2009. Sam Cooper is a builder and decorator.

On 5 August 2010, Lilly announced that she was pregnant with Sam’s first child. In early 2011, Lilly confirmed that she had her first child, a boy.

Lilly and Sam became engaged in December 2010 and married in 2011. The couple has two children – Marnie Rose Cooper and Ethel Cooper.

Lilly and Sam divorced in 2018.

Lilly Allen had a relationship with Ed Simons before marriage. Lilly and Ed Simons started dating in September 2007.

After three months of dating, in December 2007, Lilly announced that she and Ed Simons were expecting their first child.

In January 2008, Lilly had a miscarriage. Lilly and Simons ended their relationship after dating for five months.

