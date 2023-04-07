How long is RuPaul with his husband? Does RuPaul have any children?

RuPaul Andre Charles is a popular American actor, television personality, drag queen, model, and musician.

RuPaul is famous for hosting, producing, and judging the reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

BREAKING: Republicans are having a breakdown over Jack Daniels teaming up with RuPaul for “Drag Queen Summer Glamp.” The problem with this is that this actually took place in 2021, not now. Republicans are so desperate to make a big deal out of anything concerning the LGBTQ+… pic.twitter.com/JD2p89CMJy — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 6, 2023

RuPaul Andre Charles achieved international fame as a drag queen with the release of his first single, “Supermodel (You Better Work)”.

RuPaul Andre Charles released his debut album Supermodel of the World. In 2023, RuPaul relese “Black Butta” album.

As an actor, in 1987, RuPaul Andre Charles released her film debut with the “RuPaul Is: Starbooty!” film.

RuPaul Andre Charles will be seen in the “Trolls Band Together” upcoming film.

In 1998, RuPaul Andre Charles made his television debut with “The Gong Show” show.

RuPaul Andre Charles appears in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Canada’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, and more.

How old is RuPaul?

RuPaul’s full name is RuPaul Andre Charles. RuPaul’s date of birth is 17 November 1960. RuPaul’s age is 62 years.

RuPaul was born to Ernestine Charles and Irving Charles in San Diego, California, U.S.

RuPaul’s height is 1.93 m. RuPaul did his studies at Patrick Henry High School.

Who is RuPaul husband?

RuPaul is a married man. RuPaul’s husband is Georges LeBar. He is a painter.

RuPaul and Georges LeBar met in 1994 at the Limelight nightclub in New York City.

RuPaul and Georges got married in January 2017. Georges marries RuPaul, saying that he does not want to “hold back” on the person he loves.

RuPaul and Georges share a home and 24,000 acres in Los Angeles.

How long is RuPaul with his husband?

RuPaul and Georges Leber first met in 1994, and have been together ever since. RuPaul and Georges Leber married in January 2017. It has been five years since the couple lived in a marriage relationship. The Couple is still together.

Read Also:- Louisiana State Police use the Handcuffs of a Deceased Sergeant to Apprehend a Guy Suspected of Hitting a Patrol Vehicle