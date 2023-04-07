Louisiana State Police use the Handcuffs of a Deceased Sergeant to Apprehend a Guy Suspected of Hitting a Patrol Vehicle

An employee of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office died over the weekend in a terrible accident, and the culprit has already been apprehended. Let’s take a closer look at Anthony Savoie and what transpired.

Suspect Apprehended in the Case of Nicholas Pepper:

Det. Sgt. Nicholas Pepper of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was killed, and the person responsible has been identified as Anthony H. Savoie, 33, of Bourg, after crashing his Chevrolet Tahoe into Sgt. Peppers’ and another officer’s marked vehicles, Savoie, is receiving medical attention for his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Thibodaux Police Department helped the Louisiana State Police keep Savoie until his early afternoon release. He was charged in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Court Complex after being detained and sent to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Prison.

After being apprehended, Savoie was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated fleeing from an officer, and failure to appear on a warrant. He was also accused of trying to kill a police officer in the first degree.

Death of a Lafourche Parish Deputy:

Terrebonne Parish’s district attorney’s office will handle the criminal case. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office asked investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate a fatal incident involving a Lafourche Parish officer on April 2, 2023. An accident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Thibodaux’s Louisiana Highway 1 near Klienpeter Road. A Houma Police Department officer attempted to stop an automobile for a traffic infraction, according to the preliminary investigation. The person swiftly departed the scene. The culprit was being pursued by Police when he came to a stop. Police attempted to negotiate with the subject before he fled and crashed with the car of a nearby stopped Lafourche Parish constable. A police officer was killed in the collision and was certified dead at a local hospital.

The Police have launched an Investigation:

After capturing him and using Sgt, a nearby hospital received the man’s minor wounds. Nicholas Pepper’s handcuffs, the individual was arrested, as stated in a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop C.

The bail amount is $5.6 million. Terrebonne Parish’s district attorney’s office will handle the criminal case.

