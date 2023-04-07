What happened to Jermaine Pelt? Cause Of Death Explained

Jermaine Pelt, a Chicago firefighter who died while battling a blaze in the West Pullman neighborhood on Tuesday, April 4, was remembered as a hero and a devoted father by his family and colleagues.

Who was Jermaine Pelt?

Jermaine Pelt, 49, began working for the Chicago Fire Department in 2005 and has spent his entire career there. On Tuesday, April 4, following an escalation in the local situation. After a fire started nearby, Pelt and his crew went to the neighborhood around Wallace and 120th Streets. While Jermaine Pelt was using a hose, something went wrong, and the entire crew was told to leave the area.

Jermaine Pelt Cause of Death:

The Chicago Fire Department states that Pelt and his lieutenant were instructed to leave the building due to deteriorating conditions, but Pelt could not. He was discovered unresponsive and brought to Christ Hospital, later declared dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that Pelt died from carbon monoxide toxicity due to inhalation of smoke and soot, with thermal injuries contributing to his death. The cause of his death was determined to be an accident.

John Pelt, Pelt’s father, claimed that his son had always wanted to join the fire department or the police force. He gave Pelt advice to join the fire department. He described his son as a “real likable guy” who cherished his family and job.

He’s my hero,” John Pelt said. “He went down thinking of others first.” One of two tragedies that befell the Chicago Fire Department this week was the passing of Pelt. Lt. Jan Tchoryk died on Wednesday, April 5, after a heart attack while attending a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast district.

Jermaine Pelt obituary:

Jermaine Pelt, a dedicated and courageous firefighter, passed away on April 5, 2023, at 49. He was a devoted husband, father, and son, who had spent his entire career serving and protecting the people of Chicago.

Pelt joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2005, and over the years, he served at several firehouses throughout the city.

His work was known for its unwavering dedication, professionalism, and bravery.

His family has expressed a community outpouring of love and support. He was described as kind, loving, and committed to serving and protecting the people around him.

Pelt’s passing shocked the firefighting community, who mourned the loss of one of their own. His bravery and dedication to his work will not be forgotten, and he will be remembered as a true hero who served others.

Rest in peace, Jermaine Pelt, and thank you for your service.