Was Chad Daybell behind the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell?

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are accused of killing Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. But the authorities now believe that both of them are also responsible for the death of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Who was Tammy Daybell?

Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, and their five children resided with him in Rexburg, Idaho.

On October 19, 2019, she was discovered deceased at her residence in Salem, Idaho. As per the coroner’s report, Tammy had died due to natural causes. Her husband, Chad Daybell, said she was coughing before her sleep. She was found dead in her sleep.

According to reports, Tammy got married to Chad in 1990 and lived in Idaho with him. She worked in the public school system all of her life. She began her career teaching computers at the Art City Elementary School in Utah before changing careers to become an assistant librarian in Idaho.

The day before her death, her colleague described her behavior as very unusual, and she seemed distant.

Who was Chad Daybell?

Chad Daybell was the author of several doomsday-related books discussing the world’s end. Although it was all based on fiction, these scenarios and the plot caught the attention of 44-year-old Lori Vallow.

During that time, she married her 4th husband, Charles Vallow, with whom she raised two of her children from her previous marriage- Colby and Tylee Ryan. They also had another adopted son, JJ Vallow.

Suspicious relationship between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell

After meeting Chad, Lori changed and started referring to her kids as zombies.

Due to complications in her marriage, she divorced Charles Vallow and moved to Idaho with her 2 children, Tylee and JJ, to be close to Chad. After the incident, both kids, Tylee and JJ, vanished in September 2019.

After being last seen visiting Yellowstone National Park with Lori and her brother Alex Cox, they disappeared.

After Chad’s previous wife, Tammy, died, Lori and Chad married. This created suspicion around Tammy’s death since he married Lori two weeks after Tammy’s death.

This wasn’t the only reason that caused suspicion since the remains of Lori’s missing children were found in Chad Daybell’s backyard.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding Tammy’s passing, her body was excavated in December 2020. The result of the subsequent autopsy has still not Been revealed to the public.

But, in addition to already facing charges for the first-degree murders of Tylee and JJ, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are also being investigated for the death of Tammy Daybell.

