What Happened to Jeremy Renner? Jeremy Renner was crushed by snowplow

According to a New Year’s Day incident report from the Nevada sheriff’s office, actor Jeremy Renner tried to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding when he was crushed under it.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

The 52-year-old “Avengers” actor used the snowcat vehicle on a track to extricate his nephew’s truck from the snow. Still, according to the Sheriff’s Office report submitted on Friday, the parking brake was not engaged. It would have stopped the snowcat vehicle from sloping sideways if it had been engaged. On November 11, 2021, cast member Jeremy Renner attended the Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” screening at Curzon Hoxton in London, Great Britain. ICU spa moment to lift my spirits, Jeremy Renner writes in a video update. The report’s conclusion, which CNN acquired on Tuesday after filing a public records request, states, “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle”.

What does the Investigation Say?

“Despite some mechanical problems, we believe the parking brake would prevent the Pistenbully from moving forward based on our mechanical inspection. Renner was run over when he attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to prevent harm from coming to his nephew”. The snowcat’s cab’s brake indicator light wasn’t working, and the report mentions that “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident”. According to the report, the nephew could assist Renner until assistance arrived. Renner was airlifted, where he spent more than two weeks receiving treatment in the intensive care unit and having at least two surgeries.

Read Also:- What is Lance Reddick Cause of Death? Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been called into question by his family