What Happened to Ion Tiriac? Where is Boris Becker’s Manager Now?

Boris Becker is a former professional tennis player who became the youngest player ever to win the Wimbledon men’s singles championship at 17. After finishing his tennis career, he worked as a coach and commentator before being named the director of men’s tennis in Germany in 2013.

However, aspects of his private life, such as his financial struggles and legal disputes, have also been in the news.

Who is Ion Tiriac?

Ion Tiriac, Boris Becker’s former manager, was one person who had a close relationship with him throughout his professional tennis career. Before becoming a prosperous businessman and entrepreneur, Tiriac was a successful professional tennis player. He oversaw Becker’s career at its height in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Tiriac continued to work in sports management after Becker’s tennis retirement and branched out into other business endeavors. He owns the Mutua Madrid Open tennis competition and has experience in motorsports, having owned a Formula One team and overseeing several racing events.

Where is Boris Becker’s Manager Now?

During the years following his retirement from sports, he became a coach and manager of players such as Boris Becker and Guillermo Vilas.

Ion Țiriac lives in Bucharest, Romania. He has three children: Ion Țiriac Jr., with fashion model Mikette von Issenberg, and Karim Mihai and Ioana Natalia, with Egyptian journalist Sophie Ayad. He was also married to handball player Erika Braedt from 1963 to 1965.

Ion Tiriac Net Worth

According to Forbes, Țiriac’s current net worth is around $2.1B. He is the head of the Tiriac Group, which deals in finance, real estate, and auto services, among other things. The businessman owns a car collection with around 500 models, including the cars owned by Al Capone, Sammy Davis Jr., and Elton John.

Tiriac is known for his shrewd business acumen and has been successful in various industries, including real estate, aviation, and banking. He is also a donor and has donated to various causes, including the Tiriac Foundation, which supports education, culture, and sports in Romania.

As for his relationship with Boris Becker needs to be clarified whether they are still in contact or working together. Becker’s personal and financial troubles in recent years, including bankruptcy proceedings and legal battles, have dominated the headlines, while Tiriac has largely stayed out of the public eye.

Ion Tiriac, Boris Becker’s former manager, has continued to be successful in sports management and various business ventures. While he was closely associated with Becker during his tennis career, whether they are still in contact or working together is still being determined.