How many marriages did Christopher Lloyd marry? Who Is Christopher Lloyd Wife Now?

Christopher Lloyd is a professional American actor.

Since 1960s, Christopher Lloyd worked in many movies, theatre productions, and television.

Christopher Lloyd is well-recognized for his role as Jim Ignatowski in the “Taxi” (1978–1983) series and as Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown in the “Back to the Future trilogy” (1985–1990) series.

In 2023, Christopher Lloyd appears in the “A Million Little Things” and “The Mandalorian” series, and “Self Reliance” film.

From 2002 to the present, Christopher Lloyd works in the “Cyberchase” series as The Hacker.

Christopher Lloyd made his acting debut in 1975 with the “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” film.

In 1976, Christopher Lloyd made his television debut with “The Adams Chronicles” series.

Christopher Lloyd also acted in many theatre plays such as Red, White and Maddox, In the Boom Boom Room, The Unexpected Man, The Seagull, Morning’s at Seven, Death of a Salesman, King Lear, and more.

How old is Christopher Lloyd?

Christopher Lloyd’s full name is Christopher Allen Lloyd. Christopher Lloyd’s age is 84 years. Christopher Lloyd’s date of birth is 22 october 1938. Christopher Lloyd was born to Samuel R. Lloyd and Ruth Lapham in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.

Christopher Lloyd’s height is 1.85 m. Christopher Lloyd has five siblings- Sam Lloyd Sr., Antoinette L. Mygatt Lucas, Ruth Lloyd Scott Ax, Donald L. Mygatt, and Adele L. Kinney. Christopher Lloyd did his studies at Staples High School.

How many marriages did Christopher Lloyd marry?

Christopher Lloyd married five times. None of Christopher Lloyd’s marriages lasted long. Christopher Lloyd married for the fifth time in 2016 and still lives with his fifth wife.

Who is Christopher Lloyd Wife Now?

Christopher Lloyd’s marital status is married. Currently, Christopher Lloyd wife is Lisa Loiacono. By profession, she was Lloyd’s real estate agent.

Christopher Lloyd married in 2016 with Lisa Loiacono. The Couple still together.

Who was Christopher Lloyd ex-Wife?

Christopher Lloyd’s ex-wife. Christopher Lloyd first married Catherine Boyd in 1959 and after 12 years of marriage, Christopher divorced Catherine Boyd in 1971.

Christopher Lloyd married Kay Tornborg in 1974 and divorced Kay Tornborg in 1987, after 12 years of marriage.

Thereafter, Christopher Lloyd married Carol Ann Vanek in 1988. The couple separated in 1991 after being together for a few years.

Christopher Lloyd married for the fourth time. Christopher Lloyd’s wife is Jane Walker Wood. They married in 1992. After 12 years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 2005.

After divorcing his fourth wife, Christopher Lloyd married for the fifth time and now lives with her.

