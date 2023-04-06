Is Matt Damon currently married? Does Matt Damon have 4 daughters?

Matt Damon is a professional actor, screenwriter as well as film producer.

For his performances, Matt Damon won many awards such as two Golden Globe Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, an Academy Award, and more.

Matt Damon will be seen in the “Oppenheimer”, “Air”, and “The Instigators” upcoming films and “The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse” television series.

From 2006 to the present, Matt Damon works in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” television series.

Matt Damon is also famous for his work in the “Journey to Planet Earth” television series.

How tall is Matt Damon?

Matt Damon’s full name is Matthew Paige Damon. Matt Damon’s age is 52 years. Matt Damon’s birth date is 8 October and his birth year is 1970. Matt Damon was born to Kent Telfer Damon and Nancy Carlsson-Paige in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States.

Matt Damon’s mother is of Swedish and Finnish descent and Matt Damon’s father is of Scottish and English ancestry. Matt Damon has a brother Kyle, who is a sculptor and artist.

Matt Damon did his studies at Cambridge Alternative School and “Cambridge Rindge and Latin School”, and Harvard University. Matt Damon’s nationality is American.

Who is Matt Damon Wife?

Matt Damon is a married man. Matt Damon wife is Luciana Barroso.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso meet on the set of the film “Stuck on You” in Miami in April 2003.

Matt Damon got engaged to Luciana Barroso in September 2005. The couple wed on December 9, 2005, in a private civil ceremony at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have three daughters – Born in October 2010, August 2008, and June 2006. The names of the children are Isabella Damon, Gia Zavala Damon, and Stella Damon.

Matt Damon has a stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, who was born in 1998.

How many movies has Matt Damon been in?

In 1988, Matt Damon made his film debut with the “Mystic Pizza” film. In 1990, Matt Damon made his television debut with the “Rising Son” series.

Matt Damon appeared in many tv shows like Project Greenlight, Saturday Night Live, The People Speak, 30 Rock, Years of Living Dangerously, The Bernie Mac Show, The Good Old Boys, and more.

Matt Damon also acted in many movies such as Field of Dreams, Geronimo: An American Legend, Good Will Hunting, The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Legend of Bagger Vance, Ocean’s Eleven, The Bourne Identity, Magnificent Desolation: Walking on the Moon 3D,Invictus, The Adjustment Bureau, Behind the Candelabra, The Monuments Men, and more.

