Who is Ali Wong Husband? Did Ali Wong divorce her husband?

Ali Wong is a famous American stand-up comedian as well as an actress.

In 2019, Ali Wong acted in the “Always Be My Maybe” film. She also worked as producer and writer in this film.

Ali Wong is well-recognized for her work and role in the Hard Knock Wife (2018), Baby Cobra (2016), and Don Wong (2022).

How old is Ali Wong?

Ali Wong’s age is 40 years. Ali Wong’s real name is Alexandra Dawn Wong. Ali Wong’s date of birth is 19 April 1982.

Ali Wong was born to Adolphus Wong and Tam Wong in San Francisco, California, U.S.

Ali Wong has three siblings. Ali Wong’s height is 1.52 m. Ali Wong did her studies at San Francisco University High School and the University of California.

Who is Ali Wong Husband?

Ali Wong’s marital status is divorced. Ali Wong husband was Justin Hakuta. He is a entrepreneur and well-known as the son of inventor Ken Hakuta.

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta met in 2010 at the wedding of their mutual friends.

Four years later, in 2014, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta got married. The couple has two daughters – Mari Hakuta and Nikki Hakuta.

Ali Wong opens up about the twin miscarriages she had before her first daughter, and Ali says “joking about her miscarriage has helped her cope.”

In April 2022, Ali and Justin announced that they were filing for divorce. The couple separated in 2022.

In 2022, Ali Wong was rumored to be in a relationship with Bill Hader.

Currently Ali Wong is single.

What movies did Ali Wong play in?

In 2011, Ali Wong made her television debut with the “Breaking In” series.

From 2016 to 2021, Ali Wong appeared in the “American Housewife” television series.

From 2019 to 2022, Ali Wong worked in the “Tuca & Bertie” series.

Ali Wong will be seen in the “Beef” television upcoming series. From 2019 to the present, Ali Wong appears in the “Big Mouth” series.

In 2022, Ali Wong worked in the “Human Resources” and “Paper Girls” series.

Ali Wong also acted in many television series such as Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Always Be My Maybe, Love, Victorm Ask the Storybots, The Lego Ninjago Movie, BoJack Horseman, and more.

As a comedian, Ali Wong appeared in many shows like Best Week Ever, Bill Nye Saves The World, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Celebrity IOU, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, and more.

