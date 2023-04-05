Is Karen McDougal Married? Who is Karen McDougal Husband?

Karen McDougal is a popular American actress as well as a model. Karen McDougall is well recognized for her appearance in “Playboy” magazine as the December 1997 Playmate of the Month and “1998 Playmate of the Year”.

Karen McDougall is also known for her alleged 9-month-long affair with Donald Trump before he became President.

In 2001, Karen McDougall was voted runner-up in a Playboy article for “Top Female of the 1990s”.

Who is Karen McDougal Husband?

According to the sources, Karen McDougal is an unmarried woman.

Karen McDougall has never shared any information about whether she is married or engaged.

Karen McDougall’s 9-month-old affair with Donald Trump is known to all. But apart from this, Karen McDougall never shared any information.

Karen McDougal had a revelation affair with Donald Trump from 2006 to 2007. The subsequent coverup propelled Karen McDougall into the national spotlight before and after the 2016 United States presidential election.

In 2023, Karen McDougall is once again in the headlines as the second woman mentioned in the Donald Trump case.

For the first time, the sexual assault case against Donald focuses on payments made to star Stormy Daniels. The prosecutor has also mentioned a woman in this regard.

According to reports, Karen McDougall was paid $150,000 by American Media Company, the parent company of the National Enquirer, for the rights to the story of her relationship with Donald Trump.

How old is Karen McDougal?

Karen McDougal’s age is 52 years. Karen McDougal’s birth date is 23 March and her birth year is 1971. Karen McDougal was born to Carol McDougal in Gary, Indiana, United States.

Karen McDougal’s height is 5 feet 8 inches. Karen McDougal is of Scottish, Cherokee, and Irish descent. Karen McDougal has four siblings- Tina McDougal, Dave McDougal, Jeff McDougal, and Bob McDougal.

Karen McDougal did her school at River Valley High School and graduated from Ferris State University. Karen McDougal’s nationality is American.

