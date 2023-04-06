Judy Farrell Cause of Death explained of ‘MASH’ actor

Judy Farrell, a famous television actress, died at 84. On this page, we’ll learn more about her cause of death and personal details; keep reading.

Judy Farrell: Cause of death

Famous TV actress Judy Farrell passed away on Sunday. The news of his death is confirmed by his son Michael. According to reports, she died due to a stroke; she had been suffering from a stroke for the last nine days in the hospital. Unfortunately, the stroke led to death.

Her co-actor Swit talked about Juday and explained her as a kind and beautiful person; now on her death, she was in a state of deep shock.

Judy Farrell: Know more about her

Judy Farrell is an American actress best known for her role as Nurse Able on the TV series “MASH”. She was born on March 1, 1940, in Quapaw, Oklahoma, USA.

Farrell began her career as a stage actress, performing in several off-Broadway productions in the 1960s. She made her screen debut in the 1968 film “The Secret Life of an American Wife”. Her most famous role came in 1975 when she was cast as Nurse Able in “MASH”. She appeared on the show for five seasons, from 1975 to 1980.

After “MAS*H”, Farrell continued to act in film and television, including guest appearances on shows such as “L.A. Law” and “Murder, She Wrote”. She also appeared in several films, including “The Incredible Shrinking Woman” and “I Wanna Hold Your Hand”.

Judy Farrell: Carrer Timeline

Farrell has been married to fellow actor Richard Stahl since 1963. They have two children together.

In addition to her acting career, Farrell is also a writer and has published several books. Her first book, “Losing Lucky”, was a memoir about her experiences with breast cancer. She also wrote a children’s book, “The Bell Ringer’s Secret”, and a novel, “The Woman in the Mirror”.

Farrell has also been involved in charitable work, mainly supporting cancer research and treatment. She has actively participated in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and has worked with the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.

Despite being best known for her role on “MASH”, Farrell has continued to work in the entertainment industry and remains a respected actress. Her contributions to film, television, and literature have made her a well-rounded artist with diverse talents.

