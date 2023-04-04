Who is Liam Taylor? Violent boyfriend admits murdering pregnant partner

After murdering his 28-year-old pregnant girlfriend in a brutal attack with scissors, a man has pleaded guilty. The man Liam Taylor, stabbed his 22 weeks pregnant girlfriend, Ailish Walsh, more than 40 times.

Police were called to her flat in Rectory Road in Hackney, east London, after the incident. This incident happened on December 15, 2022, and Ailish was declared dead on the spot.

In the court hearing, prosecutor Jane Osborne KC said, “The attack was exceptionally brutal and carried out knowing Ms Walsh was carrying the defendant’s child, There was a 12-week scan picture and at 22 weeks it would have been fairly evident.”

According to the prosecutor, there is seemed strong link between the defendant and the crime. At the time of the incident, the victim’s father arrived at the spot and saw her daughter covered in blood and an unconscious state on the bed.

According to her father, she was covered with a transparent jacket while the bank card the defendant was found in his pocket. Two dumbbells and bloodied scissors were found in the room.

Taylor, 37, was captured in the CCTV footage; according to the clip, he entered the building at 8.36 pm while leaving at 9.14 pm. Just five minutes earlier, a female friend called Ms Walsh and heard some kind of screaming and fighting the voice in the background.

The next morning police caught Taylor, and there were cocaine, cannabis, and alcohol found in his body examination. Later he was taken into police custody, and he said to the police, “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.”

In the court hearing, it was revealed that Taylor has a previous record of attacking female members of his own family. Earlier, he was convicted of 12 months in jail for hitting his mother from a metal pole and at the age of 16, he headbutted his sister.

At the Old Bailey court, a Hornsey, east London resident pleaded guilty in Ms Walsh’s case. Alexia Durran, Judge of the case, ordered to remand him into custody and adjourned the sentencing for now.

She also said, “You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence. There can only be one sentence. The only question will be how long before the parole board considers your release.”

Read Also: On April Fool’s Day, Michael Che pulls a hilarious prank on Colin Jost