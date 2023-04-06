Jacob VanZant Missing | New lead found for missing Stockton family member missing for months

Jacob VanZant, who was last seen at Lodi restaurant, now has a new clue that has been found by his family. On Feb 17, the Stockton man was last seen at Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar. On the restaurant’s windows, posters were displayed about missing Jacob VanZant.

His family tried too hard to find him, and this search was led by his sister, Jessica Alonzo. With the help of the latest lead, the family requested to community support.

Alonzo said in a sad tone, “ I’m sorry. It’s just heart wrenching,”. She has been desperately searching for her brother for the last two months. Alonzo further explained, “It’s been heart wrenching because you don’t know what to do because you can’t grieve because you don’t know if he’s gone. We just have no idea,”

She also posted in a Facebook group, “CALIFORNIA MISSING AND WANTED PERSONS”, as :

” Still Missing and At Risk

Jacob has been missing for 5wks now with no updates. He went missing from Lodi, CA and was last seen leaving Shangri La restaurant (that he frequented) after realizing he had misplaced his card somewhere between the Costco gas station and the restaurant and had told them he’d be right back to pay for his food. He never made it back or picked up his long-time girlfriend from work. Jacob has always been reliable & has never been in trouble so this is completely out of character. We ask that you please share and keep an eye out for him/ his vehicle “

His family have been searching for him in the area of Lodi and Stockton, but now they got a new lead in this case. Alonzo talked to Newsgroup ABC10 and said that police said that they pinged his Mobile phone near 8 Mile Drive in Lodi by the marina.

Now the family searched the nearby area and asked the public if anyone had joined the boat with him at this location. His sister Alonzo further said, “We would like to bring boats out there and sonar equipment, so we can see into the water just to look for his car at this point,”

According to Jacob’s family, the disappearance is a bizarre incident. Jacob is a frank man who goes to work daily, pays his bills and sometimes takes the dinner for his family members.

Alonzo further explained about her brother “I know he’s an adult, and I know it’s possible that he walked off on his own, but that’s not what’s going on here. My brother just wouldn’t leave us without saying anything,”

Jacob’s family is seeking help from the local businesses and requesting them to roll back their CCTV footage to Feb. 17 to find Jacob’s car direction. He was last seen driving a Honda Pilot, plate 5JBC311, and he was wearing dark jeans, a hoodie and boots of black colour.

Lodi Police also posted on social media about Jacob, and they wrote:

Missing Person: Jacob VanZant

LPD asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation please contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Kautz at 209-269-4833. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #23-1088)

