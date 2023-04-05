Who is Kevin Costner’s new wife? How many times Kevin Costner get married?

Kevin Costner is a famous American director, producer, actor, and musician. For his work, Kevin Costner won many awards such as three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Academy Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Kevin Costner is well-known for his role in the “No Way Out” and “The Untouchables” films.

Kevin Costner will be seen in the “Horizon” upcoming film.

How old is Kevin Costner?

Kevin Costner’s birth name is Kevin Michael Costner. Kevin Costner’s date of birth is 18 January 1955. Kevin Costner’s age is 68 years. Kevin Costner was born to William Costner and Sharon Costner in Lynwood, California, U.S.

Kevin Costner has two siblings- Daniel Craig Costner and Mark Douglas Costner. Kevin Costner did his school studies at Mt. Whitney High School and Villa Park High School. Kevin Costner graduated from California State University, Fullerton (CSUF).

How many times Kevin Costner get married?

Kevin Costner married twice. Besides this, Kevin Costner also has a few relationships.

Kevin Costner started dating his college classmate Cindy Costner in 1975. And got married three years later in 1978.

Kevin Costner and Cindy Costner have three children. Kevin and Cindy divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage.

After his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Costner, Kevin Costner briefly had a relationship with Bridget Rooney. Kevin and Bridget have a son, born in 1996.

Subsequently, Kevin Costner also dated political activist Birgitte Cunningham. Kevin Costner lived with supermodel Elle Macpherson in 1996.

In 2000, Kevin Costner dated Christine Baumgartner and later married.

Who is Kevin Costner wife Now?

Kevin Costner is a married man. Currently, Kevin Costner wife is Christine Baumgartner. She is a model and handbag designer.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner married on 25 September 2004 in Aspen, Colorado, United States, after dating each other for four years.

The couple has three children – two sons born in 2007 and a daughter born in 2010.

Kevin Costner Movie and Tv Shows

From 2018 to the present, Kevin Costner works in the “Yellowstone” television show.

In 1985, Kevin Costner made his television debut with the “Amazing Stories” series.

Kevin Costner also appeared in the 500 Nations, The Earth Day Special, and Hatfields & McCoys tv series.

In 1981, Kevin Costner made his film debut with the “Sizzle Beach, U.S.A.” film.

Kevin Costner also acted in many movies such as Night Shift, Table for Five, American Flyers, Field of Dreams, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, Wyatt Earp, Waterworld, Message in a Bottle, 3000 Miles to Graceland, The Upside of Anger, The New Daughter, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and more.

As a producer, Kevin Costner worked on Revenge, Let Him Go, Hatfields & McCoys, Open Range, Waterworld, Thirteen Days, Swing Vote, and more.

Read Also:- How did Christo Jivkov Die? Passion of the Christ actor died after battling cancer