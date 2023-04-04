How did Christo Jivkov Die? Passion of the Christ actor died after battling cancer

Christo Jivkov, Passion of the Chris actor, died at the age of 48. The actor passed away after struggling with lung cancer in Los Angeles. Bulgaria-born Jivkov was known as an actor and producer in the entertainment industry. In this article, we’ll learn more about Christo Jivkov; keep reading.

He gained popularity from the movies like “The Profession of Arms” and “The Passion of the Christ”; he received many awards for the film The Profession of Arms. It was rumoured in the industry that Jivkov might have appeared in the upcoming The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, but no one ever confirmed this.

Director of the original movie Mel Gibson talked to the pastor Greg Laurie in 2016 and said, “It’s called The Resurrection.”

“Of course, that’s a very big subject, and it needs to be looked at because we don’t want just to do a simple rendering of it — you know, read what happened.” he added.

While one of the other actor named Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in the original film, said in a media interview that the project was on the way and would be “the biggest film in world history”.

If we talk about the collection, The Passion of the Christ earned $612 million worldwide, while the movie budget was just $30 million. At that time, the film broke many records and became an all-time blockbuster.

As an independent movie, The Passion of the Christ was counted as the most commercially successful movie then. In North America, the movie was the highest successful R-rated movie.

In the 77th Academy Awards, the movie got the Oscar nominations but no awards in the final. According to The Sun, the actor died after struggling with cancer.

