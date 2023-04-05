Where did Kieran Culkin get married? Does Kieran Culkin have kids?

Kieran Culkin is a notable American actor. Kieran Culkin is well-known as the brother of actors Macaulay and Rory.

Kieran Culkin is well-recognized for his work and role in the “Igby Goes Down” (2002) film.

Kieran Culkin will be seen in the “A Real Pain” film and “Scott Pilgrim: the Anime” television series.

Kieran Culkin Height and Age

Kieran Culkin’s full name is Kieran Kyle Culkin. Kieran Culkin’s age is 40 years. Kieran Culkin’s date of birth is 20 September 1982. Kieran Culkin was born to Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup in New York City, U.S.

Kieran Culkin’s father is a former Broadway stage actor. Kieran Culkin have seven siblings- Macaulay Culkin, Rory Culkin, Dakota Culkin, Shane Culkin, Quinn Culkin, Christian Culkin, and Jennifer Adamson.

Kieran Culkin’s height is approx 5 feet 6 inches. Kieran Culkin did his school at Professional Children’s School and School of American Ballet. Kieran Culkin’s nationality is American.

Who is Kieran Culkin Wife?

Kieran Culkin is a married man. Kieran Culkin wife is Jazz Charton.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Chartan married on 8 June 2013, in a private ceremony.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton have two children—a daughter, Kinsey Sioux, born in September 2019, and a son, Wilder Wolf, born in August 2021.

Kieran Culkin Movies and TV Shows

Kieran Culkin began his career as a child artist and appeared in the Home Alone (1990), Father of the The Mighty (1998), Bride (1991), and The Cider House Rules (1999) films.

From 1998 to the present, Kieran Culkin appears as Roman Roy in the “Succession” television series.

In 2022, Kieran Culkin worked in the “Solar Opposites” and “Gaming Wall Street” tv shows.

In 1990, Kieran Culkin made his acting debut with the “Home Alone” film. In 1991, Kieran Culkin made his television debut with the “Saturday Night Live” tv show.

In 2000, Kieran Culkin made his stage debut with “The Moment When”. Kieran Culkin also acted in many stage plays like After Ashley, The Starry Messenger, This Is Our Youth, subUrbia, and This Is Our Youth.

Kieran Culkin appeared in many tv shows such as Long Live the Royals, The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns, Robot Chicken, Go Fish, and more.

Kieran Culkin acted in many films, including No Sudden Move, Movie 43, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, The Mighty, My Summer Story, and more.

