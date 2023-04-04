Who is Gabby Barrett husband? Did Gabby and Cade have a baby?

Gabby Barrett is a popular American country music singer.
Gabby Barrett appeared in the 16th season of American Idol and won third place.
In 2019, Gabby Barrett released her debut single “I Hope”.
In 2022, Gabby Barrett released her single “Pick Me Up”.
Gabby Barrett also released “The Good Ones” and “Footprints on the Moon” singles.
In 2020, Gabby Barrett released her debut album “Goldmine”.
Gabby Barrett also released some Promotional singles- “The First Noel”, “Hall of Fame”, and “Got Me”.
Gabby Barrett also appeared in some Music videos like “Pick Me Up”, “I Hope”, “Footprints on the Moon”, and “The Good Ones”.
Honored to be up for consideration for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (Build a Boat ft. @GabbyBarrett_) and Male Artist of the Year at the KLOVE Fan Awards. It’s the last day to cast your vote in this nomination round. 🗳️ Let your voice be heard at https://t.co/EbWRlniRTJ pic.twitter.com/QSRFzvdh5w
— Colton Dixon (@coltondixon) March 30, 2023
How old is Gabby Barrett?
Gabby Barrett’s real name is Gabrielle Barrett Foehner. Gabby Barrett’s age is 23 years. Gabby Barrett’s birth date is 5 March and her birth year is 2000.
Gabby Barrett was born to Pam Barrett and Blase Barrett in Munhall, Pennsylvania, U.S.
Gabby Barrett did her studies at Serra Catholic High School and Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. Gabby Barrett’s nationality is American.
Best of luck to Pittsburgh’s @GabbyBarrett_ at the upcoming #CMTawards it was only five years ago this week that we were winning the bouncy house awards in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/mkmlFS2ZOd
— Jeremy Danger Mulder (@DangerMulder) March 24, 2023
Who is Gabby Barrett husband?
Gabby Barrett is a married woman. Gabby Barrett husband is Cade Foehner. He is Gabby’s fellow Idol contestant.
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner married on October 5, 2019.
Gabby Barrett on January 18, 2021, her first child (daughter). Gabby Barrett gave birth to her second child on October 27, 2022.
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have two children- Baylah May Foehner and Augustine Boone Foehner.
Read Also:- Who is Lorraine Bracco married to now? Is Lorraine Bracco still married?