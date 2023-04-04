Who is Gabby Barrett husband? Did Gabby and Cade have a baby?

Connect with us

Gabby Barrett Husband
Gabby Barrett is a popular American country music singer.

Gabby Barrett appeared in the 16th season of American Idol and won third place.

In 2019, Gabby Barrett released her debut single “I Hope”.

In 2022, Gabby Barrett released her single “Pick Me Up”.

Gabby Barrett also released “The Good Ones” and “Footprints on the Moon” singles.

In 2020, Gabby Barrett released her debut album “Goldmine”.

Gabby Barrett Age

Gabby Barrett also released some Promotional singles- “The First Noel”, “Hall of Fame”, and “Got Me”.

Gabby Barrett also appeared in some Music videos like “Pick Me Up”, “I Hope”, “Footprints on the Moon”, and “The Good Ones”.

How old is Gabby Barrett?

Gabby Barrett’s real name is Gabrielle Barrett Foehner. Gabby Barrett’s age is 23 years. Gabby Barrett’s birth date is 5 March and her birth year is 2000.

Gabby Barrett was born to Pam Barrett and Blase Barrett in Munhall, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Gabby Barrett did her studies at Serra Catholic High School and Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. Gabby Barrett’s nationality is American.

Who is Gabby Barrett husband?

Gabby Barrett is a married woman. Gabby Barrett husband is Cade Foehner. He is Gabby’s fellow Idol contestant.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner married on October 5, 2019.

Gabby Barrett on January 18, 2021, her first child (daughter). Gabby Barrett gave birth to her second child on October 27, 2022.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have two children- Baylah May Foehner and Augustine Boone Foehner.

