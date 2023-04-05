How did Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott meet? Is Dylan McDermott still married?

Dylan McDermott apopular American actor. Dylan McDermott is well known for his role as lawyer and law firm head Bobby Donnell in “The Practice” tv series.

From 2022 to the present, Dylan McDermott works in the “FBI: Most Wanted” series.

In 1987, Dylan McDermott made his acting debut with the “Hamburger Hill” film. In 1989, Dylan McDermott made his television debut with “The Neon Empire” series.

Dylan McDermott appeared in many tv shows such as The Fear Inside, Music Behind Bars, Big Shots, Hostages, American Horror Story: Murder House, No Activity, Dark Blue, Hollywood, and more.

Dylan McDermott acted in many movies like King Richard, Survivor, Behaving Badly, Burning Palms, The Mistress of Spices, Texas Rangers, The Cowboy Way, Steel Magnolias, Destiny Turns on the Radio, and more.

Dylan McDermott Age and Height

Dylan McDermott’s age is 61 years. Dylan McDermott’s real name is Mark Anthony McDermott. Dylan McDermott’s date of birth is 26 October 1961. Dylan McDermott was born to Richard McDermott and Diane McDermott in Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S.

Dylan McDermott’s height is 1.83 m. Dylan McDermott has a sibling whose name is Robin McDermott. Dylan McDermott did his studies at Holy Cross High School, Fordham University, and the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Who is Dylan McDermott Wife?

Dylan McDermott’s marital status is divorced. Dylan McDermott wife was Shiva Rose. She is also an actress.

Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose married on 19 November 1995. Dylan and Shiva have two daughters, Colette Rose McDermott and Charlotte Rose McDermott.

On September 27, 2007, People magazine confirmed that Dylan and Shiv had separated. On May 16, 2008, Dylan filed for divorce from Shiva Rose. The couple got divorced on 2 January 2009.

Is Dylan McDermott currently in a relationship?

Dylan McDermott has had many relationships and dated after divorcing his wife Shiva Rose.

Yes, currently, Dylan McDermott is in a romantic relationship. Dylan McDermott’s girlfriend’s name is Heatherly Beck.

Dylan McDermott and Hatley Beck have been together since 2019.

Dylan McDermott Dating History

Dylan McDermott has dated and had relationships with many celebrities.

Dylan McDermott dated Julia Roberts from 1988 to 1989 before getting married. Thereafter in 1992, Dylan McDermott dated Melissa Gilbert.

Dylan McDermott dated Shasi Wells for four years, from 2010 to 2014.

Dylan McDermott started dating Maggie Q in 2014. After dating for a while, the couple got engaged.

The couple met while working together on a set. The couple separated in 2019 after being in a five-year relationship.

