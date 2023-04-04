Who is Kelly Bryan Husband? Is Kelly Bryan still married?

Kelly Bryan is a popular British singer as well as an actress.

Kelly Bryan is well-recognized as a member of girl group “Eternal”. Kelly Bryan is also known as the Loose Women panel.

Kelly Bryan is famous for her role as Martine Deveraux in the “Hollyoaks” series (2018–2022). From 2019 to the present, Kelly Bryan works in the “Loose Women” television series.

Kelly Bryan will be seen in the “Significant Other” upcoming series.

In 2005, Kelly Bryan made her stage debut with the “Jack and the Beanstalk” series. From 2006 to 2011, Kelly Bryan appeared in “Cinderella” stage show.

In 2008, Kelly Bryan appeared in the “Aladdin” series. In 1992, Kelly Bryan made her television debut with the “EastEnders” series.

Kelly Bryan also acted in some tv shows such as Celebrity Love Island, Me and Mrs Jones, The Naked Poet, The Virus, Rocket’s Island, The Brothers, and more.

As a singer, Kelly Bryan released her single “Higher Than Heaven” in 1999. In 2000, Kelly Bryan released her next single “I Wanna Know”.

Kelly Bryan released her debut studio album “Always and Forever” in 1993 with the Eternal Group.

After that, Kelly Bryan also released Eternal, Power of a Woman, and Before the Rain Studio albums.

In 1993, Kelly Bryan released her debut single “Stay”. After that, Kelly Bryan released many songs such as “Crazy”, “Save Our Love”, “Good Thing”, “So Good”, “Power of a Woman”, “Someday”, “I Wanna Be the Only One”, “Secrets”, “Who Are You?”, and more.

Kelly Bryan Short Bio

Kelly Bryan’s age is 48 years. Kelly Bryan’s birth date is 12 March and her birth year is 1975. Kelly Bryan was born to her parents in Plaistow, London, England.

Kelly Bryan did her studies at the Italia Conti Academy stage school. Kelly Bryan’s nationality is British.

Who is Kelly Bryan Husband?

Kelly Bryan is a married woman. Kelly Bryan husband is Jay Gudgeon.

Kelly Bryan married Jai Guddan in 2010. The couple has two children – Regan Gooden and Kayori Rose Gooden.

The couple is still together in the present time even after 13 years of marriage.

Read Also:- Who is Dolly Parton’s husband? Are Dolly Parton and her husband still together?