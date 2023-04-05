Are Nick and Vanessa Lachey happily married? Know about Nick Lachey Married Life

Nick Lachey is a popular American actor, singer, host and television personality.

Nick Lachey is well-recognized as a lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling “98 Degrees” boyband.

Nick Lachey released four albums- SoulO, A Father’s Lullaby, What’s Left of Me, and Soundtrack of My Life.

In 2021, Nick Lachey won The Masked Singer season five. From 2009 to 2014, Nick Lachey hosted “The Sing-Off” tv show.

Nick Lachey also hosted The Perfect Match, Love Is Blind (TV series), The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and Miss USA 2019 show.

Nick Lachey also appeared in many tv series like Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, Charmed, Overhaulin’, One Tree Hill, The Hard Easy, and more.

Nick Lachey Age and Height

Nick Lachey’s birth name is Nicholas Scott Lachey. Nick Lachey’s age is 49 years. Nick Lachey’s date of birth is 9 November 1973. Nick Lachey was born to Cate Fopma-Leimbach and John Lachey in Harlan, Kentucky, U.S.

Nick Lachey’s height is 1.75 m. Nick Lachey has a brother Drew Lachey, is also a popular singer as well as an actor. Nick Lachey did his school studies at Clovernook Elementary School and the School for Creative and Performing Arts.

Nick Lachey is graduated from Miami University and the University of Southern California. Nick Lachey’s nationality is American.

How Many time Nick Lachey married?

Nick Lachey married twice. Nick Lachey’s first marriage did not last long. Nick Lachey is currently married with his second wife. Nick Lachey has three children from two marriages.

Nick Lachey’s first wife is Jessica Simpson (m. 2002–2006) and Nick Lachey’s current wife is Vanessa Lachey (m. 2011).

Who is Nick Lachey Wife Now?

Nick Lachey is a married man. Currently, Nick Lachey wife is Vanessa Minnillo.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey met while working on the music video for “What’s Left of Me”.

After this, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo started dating each other. In June 2009, the couple had a brief break-up.

Couple back together in October 2009. A year later, in November 2010, Nick and Vanessa got engaged. On 15 July 2011, Nick and Vanessa married on “Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands”.

How long was Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey together?

Nick Lachey first married in 2002. Nick Lachey wife’s name was Jessica Simpson. She is also a singer.

Nick Lachey started dating Jessica Simpson in December 1988. The couple met a second time in January 1999 at a Teen People event.

Five months from April 2001, Nick and Jessica separated but reunited in September. Nick and Jessica got engaged in January 2002. A few months later, on October 26, 2002, Nick and Jessica married in Austin, Texas.

In November 2005, the couple announced that they were separating. On December 16, 2005, Jessica Simpson filed for divorce from Nick Lachey. The couple got divorced on 30 June 2006.

