Who is Lorraine Bracco married to now? Is Lorraine Bracco still married?

Lorraine Bracco is a popular American actress. For her performances, Lorraine Bracco nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, an Academy Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Emmy Awards.

Lorraine Bracco began career in modeling. In 1980s, Lorraine Bracco began acting in the Italian-language films.

Lorraine Bracco is well-recognized for her role as Karen Friedman Hill in the “Goodfellas” (1990).

In 1979, Lorraine Bracco made her film debut with the “Duos sur canapé” film. In 1980, Lorraine Bracco made her television debut with the “Commissaire Moulin” series.

Lorraine Bracco will be seen in the “Boys of Summer” upcoming film.

Lorraine Bracco appeared in many tv shows such as Welcome to Mama’s, The Dead Wives Club, Blue Bloods, I Married a Mobster, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, The Sopranos, Scam, and more.

Lorraine Bracco acted in many movies, including Pinocchio, Master Maggie, Riding in Cars with Boys, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, Talent for the Game, Someone to Watch Over Me, and more.

Lorraine Bracco Height and Age

Lorraine Bracco’s age is 69 years. Lorraine Bracco’s birth date is 2 October and birth year is 1954. Lorraine Bracco was born to Salvatore Bracco, Sr. and Eileen Bracco in New York City, U.S.

Lorraine Bracco has two sibling whose name is Elizabeth Bracco and Salvatore Jr. Bracco. Lorraine Bracco’s mother is French ancestry and Lorraine Bracco’s father is of Italian descent.

Lorraine Bracco’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Lorraine Bracco did her studies at Hicksville High School. Lorraine Bracco’s nationality is American.

Who is Lorraine Bracco Husband now?

Lorraine Bracco has been married twice and divorced from two husbands. Lorraine Bracco is not married with anyone yet.

Lorraine Bracco’s two marriages did not last long. Lorraine Bracco has also had a Relationship. Lorraine Bracco is not in a relationship with anyone yet. Lorraine Bracco is currently single and living her life with her children.

Lorraine Bracco ex-husband

Lorraine Bracco first married Frenchman Daniel Guerard in 1979. The couple divorced in 1982, after three years of marriage. Lorraine and Daniel’s daughter, named Margaux Guérard. She is also an actress.

Lorraine Bracco, after divorcing her husband, had a 12-year relationship with actor Harvey Keitel. Lorraine Bracco started a relationship with Harvey Keitel in 1992 and they separated in 1993.

The couple met when Lorraine Bracco lived in Paris. Lorraine Bracco and Harvey Keitel have a daughter, Stella Keitel, who was born in 1995.

After this, Lorraine Bracco did the second marriage in 1994. Lorraine Bracco husband’s name is Edward James Olmos. He is also an actor. The couple got divorced in 2002.

Read Also:- Lori Vallow Murder Trial: The Jury Selection in the Lori Vallow Murder Trial Involves Religious Belief