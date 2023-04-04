On April Fool’s Day, Michael Che pulls a hilarious prank on Colin Jost

Michael Che digs at Colin Jost on April Fool’s Day on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Michael makes April fool of Colin Jost in a very hilariously cruel way.

Both make fun of the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump, but Che won this battle of April Fool.

The show started as usual, and Jost started delivering about Donald Trump’s indictment, saying, “At this point it feels like even pro-Trump people have moved on; I mean, I went down to the courthouse today I was the only protester there.”

And just after this script, a picture of Jost appeared on the screen, and Jost saw in this picture with a sign that said, “LET OUR BOY GO!” as well he wears a red hat with the caption “Make America Great Again”

Jost was stunned by the situation and just giggled in response; at that time, one member in the audience shouted and said, “You stink!” then both anchors laughed while Jost hid their faces with his hands. Again Che took a ding and said, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools.”

In the response, Just said, “I was truly like, ‘Am I not mic’d?’ ‘Oh, I just suck,”

Who is Michael Che