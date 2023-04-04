Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

On April Fool's Day, Michael Che pulls a hilarious prank on Colin Jost

News

Who was Bushwhacker Butch Miller? How he died?

News

On April Fool’s Day, Michael Che pulls a hilarious prank on Colin Jost

By

Published

michael che and colin jost
Source: TODAY

Michael Che digs at Colin Jost on April Fool’s Day on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Michael makes April fool of Colin Jost in a very hilariously cruel way.

Both make fun of the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump, but Che won this battle of April Fool.

michael che and colin jost (1)

Source: Deadline

The show started as usual, and Jost started delivering about Donald Trump’s indictment, saying, “At this point it feels like even pro-Trump people have moved on; I mean, I went down to the courthouse today I was the only protester there.”

And just after this script, a picture of Jost appeared on the screen, and  Jost saw in this picture with a sign that said, “LET OUR BOY GO!” as well he wears a red hat with the caption “Make America Great Again”

Jost was stunned by the situation and just giggled in response; at that time, one member in the audience shouted and said, “You stink!” then both anchors laughed while Jost hid their faces with his hands. Again Che took a ding and said, “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools.”

In the response, Just said, “I was truly like, ‘Am I not mic’d?’  ‘Oh, I just suck,”

Who is Michael Che

Michael Che is an American comedian, writer, and actor. He is best known for his work as a writer and co-anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment on the popular comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). Che began his career as a stand-up comedian and has also written for other TV shows, including “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”
michael che and colin jost

Source: People.com

He has also appeared in films such as “Top Five” and “Staten Island Summer.” In addition to his work in comedy, Che has been an outspoken advocate for social justice issues and has used his platform to raise awareness of issues affecting marginalized communities.
Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor. He is best known for his work as a writer and co-anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment on the popular comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). Jost began his career as a writer for SNL in 2005 and became the show’s co-head writer in 2012. He has also written for other TV shows, including “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Simpsons.”
Jost has appeared in films such as “How to Be Single” and “Staten Island Summer,” and has also worked as a stand-up comedian. In addition to his comedy work, Jost is an author and has written several books, including “A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.”

In this article: