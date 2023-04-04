Olivia Pratt-Korbel Issue: Olivia Pratt Korbel Parents Statement: What Happened?

The court heard impact statements from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s parents, teenage sister, and mother, who remembered the nine-year-old. They all agreed that Thomas Cashman had stolen Olivia’s future.

Olivia Pratt Korbel Parents Statement:

After Thomas Cashman was sentenced to a minimum term of 42 years, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, Olivia’s mother, was seen waiting outside Manchester Crown Court. Before Thomas Cashman was given a life sentence for killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, her family’s emotional impact statements were read aloud in court.

A report made by Olivia’s mother:

Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, revealed that her grandmother had recently been hospitalised and brought home for end-of-life care. Olivia’s aunt Louise Pratt said they are “happy” with the sentence but won’t “be celebrating” because “nothing will fill the gap” outside of court in Manchester. She expressed her hope that Cashman would be “haunted” by the realisation that “Olivia died” for the rest of his life on behalf of her brother and Olivia’s father, John Pratt. Speaking outside the court hallway, Olivia’s mother, Ms Korbel, claimed that “justice had prevailed”. She claimed her daughter “had amazing qualities and knew what she wanted in life”.

Cashman received a murder sentence:

Cashman received a sentence for the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, a drug dealer who was the intended victim of the incident, with the intention to cause serious bodily harm. Cashman skipped his own sentencing and did not hear the family’s moving words. Cashman has not shown any remorse, according to Judge Mrs Justice Yip, and his absence from the court is further proof of that.

Olivia’s Father Pratt’s Statement:

In a statement read aloud on Mr Pratt’s behalf, he claimed that he has nightmares about his daughter’s death and finds it difficult to visit the cemetery where she is interred. “I’m devastated. I’ve said that I occasionally wish it would end so I could be with Olivia again. “I would like to visit Olivia and sometimes sit outside the cemetery, but I cannot do so because doing so would make everything seem too real. “Ms Korbel and Mr Pratt both claimed that Cashman had robbed their daughter, depriving her of the opportunity to wear a wedding gown or attend a 16th birthday celebration. John Cooper KC, Cashman’s defence attorney, said that Cashman decided to skip his sentencing because he was aware that the CPS had started singing We Are The Champions after the verdict in his case.

