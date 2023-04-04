Kelsea Ballerini honors the victims of the Nashville school shootings and talks about witnessing school shootings.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini kicked off the CMT Awards show with the opening segment about paying tribute to the victims of last week’s school shooting in Nashville.

Who is Kelsea Ballerini?

From Knoxville, Tennessee, Kelsea Ballerini is a singer and composer of country music. Her most famous songs are “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan,” and “Legends.”

Ballerini has won multiple awards, including two American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, a CMT Music Award, and a Billboard Music Award.

Kelsea Ballerini hosted the 2023 annual country music award show alongside another country musician, Kane Brown. She talked about how she wanted to dedicate this broadcast to everyone affected by gun violence in America.

Kelsea talks about the Nashville school shooting.

“On March 27, 2023, three nine-year-olds, Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs—along with Katherine Koonce, Cynthia Peak, and Mike Hill—walked into the Covenant school and didn’t walk out,” said Kelsea Ballerini at the opening section of the CMT Awards

She also talked about how the community is going through sorrow over this and the other 130 mass shootings in the US this year alone.

Was Kelsea Ballerini in a school shooting?

Kelsea Ballerini also talked about her own experience regarding the school shooting that took place at school and how she got PTSD from that experience.

She talked about how she witnessed a classmate die in a shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee, high school in 2008. She described how Ryan McDonald, a 15-year-old classmate, was shot and killed in their cafeteria on August 21, 2008.

She talks about how that event caused a trauma that still affects her today and how, 13 years after that devastating experience, she is still going through therapy and healing from the experience.

She also talks about this experience in her poetry book, “Feel Your Way through,” in her poem, which was titled “His name was Ryan.”

The Nashville shooting has once again created a sense of effort among the Democrats who want the gun ban among normal citizens. But the Republicans have largely registered those proposals.

