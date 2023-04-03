Sharon Acker, Perry Mason Actress, Dies at 87. What happened to her?

Sharon Acker, who appeared in classic TV shows and starred in the 1967 film Point Blank, died at 87. On March 16, she died in Toronto. In the 1970s, Acker starred as Della Street in The New Perry Mason, a revival of Perry Mason.

How did Sharon Acker Die?

In the 1967 film Point Blank, Sharon Acker played the unfaithful wife of Lee Marvin. On March 16, Sharon Acker passed away in a Toronto nursing facility. She was 87 when she passed away, and her casting director’s daughter Kim Everest confirmed this.

Who is Sharon Acker?

Acker had a lengthy and diverse theater, television, and film resume. She portrayed Mrs Dot Stacey, a teacher, in a 1956 CBC production of Anne of Green Gables. She later joined the cast of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival, playing Anne Page opposite future Star Trek co-star William Shatner in a production of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Her filmography also includes Lucky Jim (1957) and Point Blank. Acker also appeared in Don’t Let the Angels Fall (1969), shown at Cannes as part of the competition. The Motion Picture Exhibitors of Canada chose her as their Film Star of Tomorrow for that particular year.

She played the wife of Dan Walling in a 1976–1977 CBS adaptation of Executive Suite. Mitchell Ryan played Dan Walling. Later, she appeared in the 15-episode Perry Mason revival from 1973. As Lady MacDuff in a 1961 production of Macbeth, she also appeared on the CBC television program Festival. She appeared in The Wild Wild West episodes, Get Smart; It Takes a Thief, Lancer, Alias Smith and Jones, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, Mod Squad, Marcus Welby, and M.D. to round out her TV career. The Rockford Files, Police Story, The Streets of San Francisco, Cannon, Barnaby Jones, and Quincy, M. E.

Her final film role was in horror movie Happy Birthday to Me (1981), and her last TV role was on The Young and the Restless in 1992. 1994 saw her leave the acting business. Her children Kim and Gillian, granddaughter Alexis, great-granddaughter Berkeley, and stepchildren Kim and Caitlin are among those still alive.

