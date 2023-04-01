Who was Kelly Kay? Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb, Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late football star Spencer Webb, announced on Instagram on Friday that she has given birth to a baby boy. The couple had been expecting a child when Spencer died eight months ago.

Who is kelly kay?

Kelly Kay is the girlfriend of late football star Spencer Webb, who played as a tight end for the University of Oregon football team. She recently gave birth to their son, Spider, eight months after Spencer’s tragic passing in a car accident. Kelly has been open about her grief following Spencer’s death and has shared tributes to him on social media.

Who was Spencer Webb?

Spencer Webb was a tight end for the University of Oregon football team and was considered a rising star. He passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident.

The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the football community, with many of his teammates and coaches sharing their condolences and memories of Spencer on social media.

Welcoming Baby Spider:

Kelly Kay, who had been dating Spencer at the time of his passing, announced on Instagram on Friday that she had given birth to a baby boy, whom she named Spider. The name was a nod to Spencer’s nickname, which he had earned for his impressive skills on the football field.

Kelly shared a photo of Spider’s tiny hand in her post, writing, “Welcome to the world, Spider. We love you more than you could ever imagine. Your daddy is watching over you and smiling from ear to ear. We are so grateful for you, our little miracle.”

Honoring Spencer’s Memory:

Kelly has been open about her grief following Spencer’s passing, sharing touching tributes to him on social media and speaking about him in interviews. In announcing Spider’s birth, she also took the opportunity to honor Spencer’s memory.

“Spider, you are going to know all about your daddy,” she wrote. “He was a warrior, a leader, and one of the most selfless people you will ever meet. He loved his family, his friends, and his team. He was a great man, and you will carry on his legacy.”

Support from the Football Community

Following the announcement of Spider’s birth, many football community members shared their congratulations and support for Kelly and the baby.

“Congratulations to Kelly Kay on the birth of her baby boy Spider!” wrote the University of Oregon football team’s official Twitter account. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Duck family.”

Spencer’s former teammates and coaches congratulated them, with many expressing joy at the news of Spider’s arrival.

The birth of baby Spider brings hope to those who have been mourning the loss of Spencer Webb. While his passing was a tragedy, the arrival of his son is a reminder of the joy and love he brought to those around him. Our thoughts are with Kelly and the Webb family during this bittersweet time.

Read More: How did Jeremy Pitcher die? Famous Oswego Speedway Racer Jeremy Pitcher Dies at Age 52 from Cancer