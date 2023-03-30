How did Jeremy Pitcher die? Famous Oswego Speedway Racer Jeremy Pitcher Dies at Age 52 from Cancer

Jeremy Pitcher, a well-known racer from Fulton, New York, died at 52 due to cancer. He passed away on March 29, 2023, leaving a racing legacy and a family.

Who was Jeremy Pitcher?

Born on January 18, 1979, in Fulton, New York, Pitcher grew up in a family of racers. His father, John Pitcher, was also a racer, and John introduced him to racing. Jeremy began his racing career at the Oswego Speedway in the early 2000s, driving a small-block super modified.

Pitcher quickly made a name for himself as a skilled and talented driver. He won several races and championships at the Oswego Speedway, including the small-block super modified championship in 2011.

Aside from racing, Pitcher also worked as a machinist at the Precision Automotive Machine shop in Fulton.

Jeremy Pitcher cause of death?

In October 2022, Pitcher was diagnosed with cancer. He underwent treatment, but unfortunately, cancer had already spread. Despite his illness, Pitcher remained positive and continued participating in events and fundraisers.

Pitcher’s passing has left the racing community and his family heartbroken. His wife, Sarah Pitcher, and their three children survive him.

Pitcher’s family has not yet announced funeral arrangements, but they have requested that any donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory. Pitcher’s passing is a great loss to the racing community, but his legacy as a skilled and passionate racer will always be remembered.

Tributes to Jeremy Pitcher:

The racing community and fans have taken to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to Pitcher’s family. Many shared their memories of Pitcher and his racing career, while others praised him for his strength and positive attitude during his battle with cancer.

Oswego Speedway issued a statement expressing their condolences and remembering Pitcher as a “great racer and an even better person.” They also shared a tribute video on their Facebook page, featuring some of Pitcher’s racing highlights.

Fulton Speedway posted a statement on Facebook, saying Pitcher’s passing deeply saddened them.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Pitcher family during this difficult time,” the statement read. “Jeremy was a talented and passionate driver well-respected by everyone in the racing community. He will be deeply missed.”

Oswego Speedway also paid tribute to Pitcher on its Facebook page, describing him as a “dedicated competitor” who was “loved by fans and fellow racers alike.”

“He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and his spirit and passion for racing will continue to inspire us all,” the post read.

