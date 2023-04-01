Who was Jenna Ortega in a relationship with? See Jenna Ortega Dating History

Jenna Ortega is popular American actress. Jenna Ortega began her career at an early age. Jenna Ortega well-recognized for her role as young Jane in the Jane the Virgin (2014–2019) The CW comedy-drama series and as Harley Diaz in the Stuck in the Middle (2016–2018) Disney Channel series.

In 2023, Jenna Ortega appeares in the Saturday Night Live tv show and Scream VI film.

Frim 2022 to the present, Jenna Ortega working in the “Wednesday” television show.

Jenna Ortega Will be seen in the Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall, and Finestkind, Miller’s Girl, and Untitled Trey Edward Shults films.

In 2012, Jenna Ortega made her television debut with the “Rob” Show.

In 2013, Jenna Ortega made her film debut with the “Iron Man 3” film.

Jenna Ortega is also known for her work in the Big City Greens, Elena of Avalor, and Richie Rich series.

Jenna Ortega apppeared in many tv shows like Home Movie: The Princess Bride, Bizaardvark, Rake, Elena and the Secret of Avalor, Days of Our Lives, Richie Rich, CSI: NY, and more.

Jenna Ortega acted in many movies such as The Little Rascals Save the Day, Studio 666, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, American Carnage, Insidious: Chapter 2, Saving Flora, The Fallout, and more.

Jenna Ortega Age and Height

Jenna Ortega’s Age is 20 years. Jenna Ortega’s full name is Jenna Marie Ortega. Jenna Ortega’s date of birth is 27 September 2002. Jenna Ortega was born to Natalie Ortega in Coachella Valley, California, U.S. Jenna Ortega’s nationality is American.

Jenna Ortega’s mother is of Puerto Rican and Mexican ancestry and Jenna Ortega’s is of Mexican descent. Jenna Ortega has five siblings- Aliyah Ortega, Markus Ortega, Isaac Ortega, Mia Ortega, and Mariah Ortega. Jenna Ortega’s height is 1.55 m.

What is Jenna Ortega most famous for?

Jenna Ortega is famous for her role as Harley Diaz in the Stuck in the Middle (2016–2018) series. For this series, Jenna won an Imagen Award.

Who is Jenna Ortega Boyfriend?

Jenna Ortega’s marital status is unmarried. Currently, Jenna Ortega does not have a boyfriend. Jenna Ortega is not in a relationship with anyone.

Rumor has it that, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Jenna Ortega and NBA player Devin Booker were spotted having dinner together.

But till now Jenna Ortega has not given any confirmation about it.

Jenna Ortega’s first relationship was with actor Asher Angel. Jenna and Usher were last seen as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at Just Jared’s Halloween party in 2018. After this the couple separated.

