Who Is Keith Reid Wife? Know all about Keith Reid married life

Keith Reid was a popular British songwriter and lyricist.

Keith Reid was well known for his songwriting. With the exception of the song, Keith sang on his album Novum in 2017, all the songs were released by Procol Harum.

Keith Reed met Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, in 1966. After the meeting, Keith wrote most of the songs for the band with Gary Brooker. In addition, Keith Reid co-wrote some of the songs with guitarist Robin Trower and arranger Matthew Fisher.

Keith Reid reunited with Brooker and Procol Harum for the albums The Well on Fire (2003) and The Prodigal Stranger (1991).

Keith Reid released many albums such as The Well’s on Fire, Something Magic, Exotic Birds and Fruit, Broken Barricades, The Well’s on Fire, Shine On Brightly, and more.

Keith Reid also released A Whiter Shade of Pale’s 50th Anniversary EP, Homburg, and The One & Only One Extended Plays.

In 1967, Keith Reid released his first single “A Whiter Shade of Pale”. After that, Keith Reid released many singles such as “A Salty Dog”, “Whiskey Train”, “Simple Sister”, “Conquistador”, “Bringing Home the Bacon”, “Nothing but the Truth”, “The Adagio di Albinoni”, “Sunday Morning”, and more.

Keith Reid Cause of Death

Recently, news of Keith Reid’s death has been surfacing. Lyricist Keith Reid died on 23 March 2023. Keith Reid died at the age of 76 in London, England.

Keith Reid’s cause of death is cancer. Keith Reed had been suffering from cancer for two years. He was undergoing treatment.

Keith Reid, a founding member of Procol Harum and lyricist for the band and co-writer of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice,’ has died at age 76.

His best-known song was the Procol Harum classic ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ a top 10 worldwide hit and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/uOTAbBsy8a — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 29, 2023

Keith Reid’s band paid tribute to him through social media and wrote- “His lyrics were one of a kind and helped to shape the music created by the band. His imaginative, surreal, and multi-layered words were a joy to Procol fans and their complexity by design was a powerful addition to the Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Who Is Keith Reid Wife?

Keith Reid was a married man. Keith Reid wife was Pinky Sindhu. She is a philanthropist as well as a businesswoman. The couple married in 2004.

Keith Reid’s wife Pinky Sindhu was with him till the time of his death. Keith Reid did not share much information about his wife and children, due to which very little information is available about him.

Keith Reid Short Bio

Keith Reid’s full name was Keith Stuart Brian Reid. When Keith Reid died, his age was 76 years. Keith Reid’s birth date was 19 October 1946.

Keith Reid was born in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England. Keith Reid was Jewish. Keith Reid’s nationality was British.

Read Also:- Is Lauren Daigle married or engaged? Who is Lauren Daigles husband?