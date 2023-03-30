The leader of the group of illegal immigrants, Denniso Carranza Gonzales, was arrested for a fatal immigrant smuggling incident.

Two Honduran migrants trapped inside a railroad boxcar traveling west of San Antonio were found dead on Friday. Denniso Carranza Gonzales has now been charged with the death of those immigrants.

Who is Denniso Carranza Gonzales?

Denniso Carranza Gonzales is a citizen of Honduras who was also recognized as the leader of the group of undocumented immigrants traveling to San Antonio.

The immigrants were found on a United Pacific train near Knippa. According to reports, he has been smuggling immigrants for almost three months, as a way to pay for his own smuggling costs.

Two women and about 15 men were found on the train leaving for San Antonio when the boxcar started heating up, and the people found breathing difficult. By the time help arrived, two of them were dead.

What happened to Denniso Carranza Gonzales?

According to Denniso Gonzales, during the smuggling of the people, the door to the train was locked by the traffickers after all the immigrants boarded the train. The traffickers told Gonzales that the people were being led to San Antonio via that train.

He then told the investigators that when the train started to move, the passengers started to get anxious and uncomfortable and turned to him for advice.

He reassured everyone that everything would be fine and to keep their cool and relax. He also stated that the doors would be unlocked when they reached San Antonio, and everything would be fine.

Yet as the trip went on, the boxcar began to heat up dramatically, making breathing uncomfortable. Later, he started calling the other person, who had locked the door but wouldn’t pick up, even after calling several times.

So, he urged everyone to start calling 911. According to the deputy chief, one of the callers stated that the people were suffocating in one of the train compartments at 3:50 PM on Friday.

Denniso suspected of the murder of illegal immigrants.

He was accused of plotting to smuggle illegal immigrants, which led to two murders, according to court records. Gonzales claimed that if he continued to smuggle immigrants, the other traffickers would “take care” of him.

He did not know that the people had died in the incident. Seeing this incident and other incidents like these, including the Eagle Pass incident, Homeland Security has launched a human smuggling investigation into the incident. Until now, no arrest has been made.

