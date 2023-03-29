Orwigsburg woman Stacey Hensley died in an accident

An Orwigsburg woman, Stacey Hensley, was killed Monday afternoon after an accident that killed her on Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township on Monday, March 27th, 2023.

Who was Stacey Hensley?

Stacey Hensley was a resident of Orwigsburg in Schuylkill County. She was 41 years old when she got into a car accident that took away her life.

Her death came as a shock to all her family members, who lost her so suddenly. She was a sweet person who always had a kind hug to offer, according to her family. She was a great listener and always willing to assist anyone who needed help.

This accident has caused the authorities to warn the public to always drive safely and responsibly, follow the speed limit, and be aware of the surroundings to avoid potential accidents. Also, it’s better to always wear a seatbelt in case an accident does occur to reduce the number of injuries one can receive.

How did the accident happen?

According to witnesses who were there when the accident occurred, Stacey Hensley was traveling north on the 4000 block of Pottsville Pike when she almost collided head-on with another car.

Authorities claim Stacey was traveling in her SUV when she collided with a tractor-trailer. After the collision, she got trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by rescue personnel.

The first responders to the accident called an ambulance, and both of them were transported to the Reading hospital, where Hensley succumbed to her injuries.

The police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the death of Stacey Hensley, and the highway between Reading Crest Avenue and Tuckerton Road where the accident happened was closed for about 2 hours.

Remembering Stacey Hensley

Stacey will be remembered for her kind heart, adventurous spirit, and selfless nature. She was always willing to lend a hand, and her presence was always a source of joy for everyone who knew her.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend loved by each of them very much. All her family members will miss her deeply, and all her loved ones will always cherish her memory.

She was known for her contagious laugh. She will also be remembered for her warm disposition and boundless kindness toward everyone in need.

